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Who did Rob Reiner play in ‘The Bear’? Late actor bags Emmy nomination for first time since 1978

Rob Reiner earned an Emmy nod for his performance as Albert Schnurr in three episodes of 'The Bear.'
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
A still of Albert Schnurr (Rob Reiner) from 'The Bear' (Cover Image Source: FX)
A still of Albert Schnurr (Rob Reiner) from 'The Bear' (Cover Image Source: FX)

Rob Reiner has garnered a posthumous nomination in this year's Emmy Awards. The celebrated director's last Emmy nomination was in 2024 for directing and producing 'Albert Brooks: Defending My Life.' Reiner is nominated for the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series category, as per the LA Times. It will be the first time since 1978 that Reiner has received a nod in acting categories. In 1978, he took the award for supporting actor in a comedy series with his turn as Michael 'Meathead' Stivic in 'All in the Family.' The current nomination is due to his performance as Albert Schnurr in three episodes of 'The Bear.'

Rob Reiner attends the screening of
Rob Reiner attends the screening of "Misery" during the 2025 TCM Classic Film Festival (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jesse Grant / Stringer)

Reiner played pragmatic restaurant consultant Schnurr during the fourth season of the successful FX show. Fans fell in love with his storyline of mentoring line cook Ebra (Edwin Lee Gibson). He also opened the eyes of Nicholas 'Computer' Marshall (Brian Koppelman) and Jimmy 'Cicero' Kalinowski, aka Uncle Jimmy (Oliver Platt), to the profitability of avenues beyond fine dining. Gibson enjoyed her time with the director. "All those days that Rob and I spent together were a lot of fun," Gibson told the London Evening Standard in June. "I'm really happy that it looks like, 'Oh, they must have spent so much time,' when in actuality we just had such great chemistry immediately." Gibson was glad to have had the opportunity to share screen with a legend but was disappointed to be one of the last ones to do so after his tragic death on December 14, 2025. Jeremy Allen White was also glad to have gotten the opportunity to work with one of his "heroes." "Sometimes you meet those heroes, and it's disappointing, and you wish you hadn't," he told USA Today. "And that's just the opposite case with Rob. He delivered."

Still of Albert from 'The Bear' (Image Source: FX)
Still of Albert from 'The Bear' (Image Source: FX)

'The Bear' paid tribute to Reiner in its series finale titled 'The Original Beef of Chicagoland.' The show honored the celebrated director with a scene in which Ebra calls Schurr to deliver some good news about the business. He had convinced Carmen 'Carmy' Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) to franchise the sandwich shop. "We are in business," he told him. "It's perfect. I will have all the documents and email it to you immediately. Anything else I can do?" The director is not seen or heard on screen. After a pause, Ebra responds, "As you wish," to something Schurr says. This line holds a lot of meaning as it is a popular dialogue from Reiner's acclaimed work titled 'The Princess Bride.' 

Still of Albert and from 'The Bear' (Image Source: FX)
Still of Albert and Ebra from 'The Bear' (Image Source: FX)

Reiner also talked about his experience working on 'The Bear.' He revealed that Christopher Guest's wife, Jamie Lee Curtis, convinced him to do the part. "It was so much fun to do," the Emmy-winning actor said to PEOPLE. "It's fun to act, and I love acting because it's no worries. You just show up and do your work." The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards will air live on Sunday, September 14 on NBC. 

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