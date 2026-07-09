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‘American Horror Story’ finally reveals Season 13 release date and it’s sooner than you think

A star-studded ‘American Horror Story’ reunion is coming sooner than you think, and it’s bringing witches, legends and a few surprises with it.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 26: Sarah Paulson attends FX's "American Horror Story" 100th Episode
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 26: Sarah Paulson attends FX's "American Horror Story" 100th Episode

‘American Horror Story’ has finally put a date on its long-awaited return. The FX anthology returns with Season 13 on Thursday, September 24, with international streaming on Disney+. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that the new installment is being positioned as a reunion chapter for several of the show’s most familiar faces. The update gives fans a firm timeline after months of casting announcements and speculation about which past stories the series may revisit.

The cast is the biggest part of the reveal. Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe, and Leslie Grossman are all listed among the returning names for the new season. Ariana Grande is joining the franchise as a newcomer, adding another major name to a season already built around returning ‘AHS’ regulars. The cast also includes John Waters, Paul Anthony Kelly, Joey Pollari, and Alex Consani, while Deadline reported that John Carroll Lynch, Mena Suvari, and Matt Fraser are expected to return as characters they have played in earlier installments.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 23: Ariana Grande attends the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 23: Ariana Grande attends the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

The biggest confirmed character detail so far is Paulson’s return as Cordelia Goode, the Supreme from ‘Coven.’ That detail has kept the fan conversation focused on whether Season 13 will bring the witches back into the center of the story. Variety noted that fans have speculated about a possible ‘Coven’ revisit because so many past stars are returning at the same time. FX has not released the full plot yet, so the safer bet is that the new season is leaning on familiar roles without spelling out how they all connect.

The official teaser language also points toward that connection without giving away the season’s main story. The logline says the installment brings together an all-star cast, with many actors reprising fan-favorite roles, and asks which iconic horrors will return for ‘American Horror Story: 13.’ It also tells viewers to “Light your candles, draw your pentagrams and prepare for a supreme surprise.” That wording does not confirm the full setup, but it clearly invites viewers to think about ‘Coven,’ ‘Murder House,’ ‘Freak Show,’ ‘Hotel,’ and ‘Apocalypse’ as part of the show’s larger mythology.

Paul Anthony's first look from 'American Horror Story' Season 13 (Image source: FX)
Paul Anthony's first look from 'American Horror Story' Season 13 (Image source: FX)

FX is also using San Diego Comic-Con to build interest before the September premiere. Deadline reported that the show will have a ‘13 Flavors’ activation at the convention, with four ‘AHS’-themed ice cream trucks moving through the Gaslamp area. The trucks will offer flavors inspired by past seasons, and fans will also be able to take photos with figures linked to earlier chapters, including Rubber Man from 'Murder House,' Twisty the Clown from 'Freak Show,' and the Witch from 'Coven.' On Saturday evening, fans will be directed to a secret location for a 13th scoop that may offer another hint about the new installment.

The release date also marks a major comeback moment for Lange, whose last full ‘AHS’ appearance came in 2018’s ‘Apocalypse.’ Her return has been one of the biggest talking points around Season 13 because Lange’s earlier work on the series helped define its first run of fan-favorite characters. Paulson’s return is also central because Cordelia’s story has remained one of the show’s most discussed threads since ‘Coven’ and ‘Apocalypse.’ With Roberts, Bassett, Bates, Peters, Lourd, Sidibe, and Grossman also back, the new season is being framed less as a regular anthology reset and more as a roll call of the show’s history.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 27: Evan Peters speaks onstage during Netflix's 'Dahmer - Monster:
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 27: Evan Peters speaks onstage during Netflix's 'Dahmer - Monster:

Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk created ‘American Horror Story’ and serve as executive producers alongside Ned Martel, Charlie Carver, Eric Kovtun, Nissa Diederich, Scott Robertson, Tanase Popa, Crystle Roberson Dorsey, Jennifer Salt, and Tim Minear. The series is produced by 20th Television. All previous seasons of American Horror Story are streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+, giving viewers time to revisit earlier chapters before Season 13 premieres.

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