‘Snowfall’ spin-off ‘The Drop: A Snowfall Saga’ gets trailer and release date on FX

FX has dropped the trailer for its Snowfall spinoff, and fans finally have a premiere date to circle.

Wanda and Leon are back. FX released the trailer for ‘The Drop: A Snowfall Saga’ this week, confirming that the ‘Snowfall’ spinoff series will debut on Tuesday, September 8, at 9 PM ET on FX and Hulu, with international markets on Disney+ available to watch the premiere on Tuesday, September 8, at 9 PM ET on FX and Hulu. Eight episodes will follow, releasing every Tuesday. Set in the 1990s, ‘Snowfall’ concluded its six-season run last year with a jump to 1990, and ‘The Drop’ picks up soon after, following the same cast as they navigate the next chapter of their lives, finding themselves at the center of the West Coast rap scene rather than the crack epidemic that defined the original one.

A still from 'The Drop: A Snowfall Saga' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @FXNetworks)

Gail Bean and Isaiah John reprise their roles as Wanda Bell and Leon Simmons, the characters who bore the emotional weight of ‘Snowfall’s’ later seasons. Wanda seems determined to believe that West Coast rap will shape American culture. From this point on, everything goes into making something out of nothing, gathering an elite team of geniuses, and striving to fulfill all dreams. The characters encounter both music and street politics, and family life begins to pull in other people such as Lamar Kinsey (Asante Blackk) and James Kinsey (Peyton Alex Smith). The trailer highlights this thematic contrast, as Wanda declares West Coast rap ‘the new gold rush’ because she believes there to be ‘no cops, no murder’ for everybody, which indicates the path she has chosen for herself and her family.

Damson Idris, who played Franklin Saint in the main ‘Snowfall’ series, does not appear to have a role in ‘The Drop,’ as Wanda mentions Franklin by name in the trailer, and fans speculate that his character may make a guest appearance. With how ‘Snowfall’s’ ending left Franklin’s fate hanging, he may return for a final appearance in some capacity, but it is unclear if he will have any significant involvement. The rest of the cast is equally impressive, featuring returning ‘Snowfall’ standouts like Mykelti Williamson, Nicki Micheaux, Brandon Mychal Smith, Isidora Goreshter, Eric Balfour, Richard Portnow, Zaire Adams and Demetrius Grosse, and Quincy Chad reprises his role as Big Deon. Simmie “Buddy” Sims III also joins the main cast as Artillery, a volatile local rapper who falls in with Wanda’s crew.

Gail Bean as Wanda Bell in ‘The Drop: A Snowfall Saga’ trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @FXNetworks)

Malcolm Spellman (‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,’ ‘Bel-Air’) executive produces the series alongside ‘Snowfall’ veterans Dave Andron, Thomas Schlamme, Julie DeJoie, Michael London, Trevor Engelson, and Paul Garnes. Notably, ‘The Drop’ first appeared to be in development as early as 2023, right around the time that ‘Snowfall’ concluded its six-season run on FX. FX ordered the project to series in November 2025, and it took until June 2026 for its debut to be revealed, with the trailer release this week. The critically acclaimed drama series ‘Snowfall’ ran on FX from 2017 to 2023. ‘The Drop’ is set to be the first-ever spinoff from the series, and based on the trailer, it certainly appears to be taking plenty of risks.