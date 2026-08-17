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'IT: Welcome to Derry' receives exciting Season 2 update but key details remain missing

'IT: Welcome to Derry' received an exciting Season 2 update with a terrifying 1935 story, but HBO is still keeping some major details under wraps.
BY SHOVAN ROY
UPDATED 6 HOURS AGO
A still of Clara Stack, Jack Molloy Legault, Matilda Legault, Boone Storm, and Hunter Storm Baker from 'It: Welcome to Derry' (Image Source: HBO | Photo by Brooke Palmer)
A still of Clara Stack, Jack Molloy Legault, Matilda Legault, Boone Storm, and Hunter Storm Baker from 'It: Welcome to Derry' (Image Source: HBO | Photo by Brooke Palmer)

'IT: Welcome to Derry' is officially returning for Season 2, giving fans another chapter in the history of Stephen King's terrifying fictional town. HBO has renewed the horror drama after its first season ranked among the top four series premieres globally in HBO Max history. Season 2 will move the story back to 1935 during the Great Depression.

The new chapter will center on the Bradley Gang, a group of bank robbers who arrive in Derry looking for ammunition. Their visit takes a horrifying turn when the gang encounters an unimaginable threat. The story will reveal another dark chapter in Derry's history and expand the mythology surrounding Pennywise. 

Clara Stack as Lilly Bainbridge in a still from 'IT: Welcome to Derry'
Clara Stack as Lilly Bainbridge in a still from 'IT: Welcome to Derry' — (Image Source: YouTube | HBO Max)

The renewal comes with a change behind the scenes. Brad Caleb Kane will serve as the sole showrunner for Season 2, after co-showrunning the first season with Jason Fuchs. Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti will remain executive producers, continuing their involvement with the series. The show expands the world created by Stephen King in his 'IT' novel and builds on Andy Muschietti's two feature films, 'IT' and 'IT Chapter Two.'

HBO has not yet announced a release date or new cast members for Season 2. That remains the greatest missing detail following the renewal announcement. Sarah Aubrey, Head of HBO Max Original Programming, said the new season will deepen the show's horror, mystery, and Pennywise mythology. Warner Bros. Television executive Clancy Collins White said the story will take viewers back to 1930s Derry for another terrifying chapter.

Bill Skarsgard as Pennywise in a still from 'IT: Welcome to Derry'
Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise in a still from 'IT: Welcome to Derry' — (Image Source: YouTube | HBO Max)

Andy and Barbara Muschietti said they are excited to continue expanding King's world and praised their partnership with HBO and Warner Bros. Television. Season 1 received strong reviews from critics. Variety called it a "masterfully woven, intricate psychological horror", while USA Today described it as "powerful and gripping." Forbes praised its visuals, and The New York Times highlighted Muschietti's ability to create a growing sense of terror.The 

Season 2 production team includes Andy and Barbara Muschietti through their Double Dream production company, and Kane, Roy Lee, Dan Lin, Jamie Travis, and Dhana Gilbert as executive producers. The next chapter will take the franchise further into Derry's past rather than continuing directly from the first season's timeline. With a 1935 massacre at its center, Season 2 promises another disturbing story from the town's history.

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