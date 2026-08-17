When will 'The Terminal List' Season 2 release? Everything we know about Chris Pratt's espionage thriller

Chris Pratt returns as James Reece in 'The Terminal List' Season 2, with a new conspiracy pushing his next mission far beyond familiar territory.

Chris Pratt is returning as James Reece, the former Navy SEAL commander, in 'The Terminal List' Season 2, and Prime Video has now revealed when fans can watch the next chapter. The new season will bring back familiar faces while taking Reece into a much larger international conspiracy. All eight episodes of 'The Terminal List' Season 2 will premiere on Wednesday, October 21.

Season 2 adapts 'True Believer,' the second novel in Jack Carr's 'Terminal List' book series. The story picks up after Reece completes his personal mission in Season 1 as he searches for a new purpose. His next mission takes him far beyond the events of Season 1. The story moves across the Indian Ocean, Southern and Northern Africa, the Middle East, and Europe as Reece becomes involved in a dangerous espionage operation.

Constance Wu as Katie Buranek in a still from 'The Terminal List' — (Image Source: YouTube | Prime Video)

Reece soon discovers that the conspiracy reaches from Moscow to Langley. The investigation takes another personal turn when he finds links between the conspiracy and his own family history. Tom Hopper returns as Raife Hastings, while Constance Wu reprises her role as journalist Katie Buranek.

Dar Salim returns as Mohammed Farooq, and Luke Hemsworth is back as Jules Landry. Gabriel Luna joins the cast as Freddy Strain, a new character who becomes part of Reece's next mission. The Season 2 cast also includes Costa Ronin, Olga Kurylenko, Yul Vazquez, Martin Sensmeier, Arnold Vosloo, and Shiraz Tzarfati.

Taylor Kitsch as Ben Edwards in a still from 'The Terminal List' — (Image Source: YouTube | Prime Video)

The new season shifts the show's focus from the psychological revenge story of Season 1 to a globe-spanning espionage thriller. Reece has already completed the list that drove much of the first season. His next challenge involves a conspiracy with international consequences and a connection to his past. David DiGilio serves as writer and showrunner, with Carr involved as an executive producer.

Pratt Executive produces through Indivisible Productions. Antoine Fuqua and Kat Samick executive produce through Fuqua Films, alongside former Army Ranger Max Adams and former Navy SEAL Jared Shaw. Amazon MGM Studios, MRC, and Civic Center Media produce the series. For Season 2, viewers can expect eight episodes covering Reece's next mission.