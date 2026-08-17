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‘The Pitt’ star confirms Robby and Langdon’s unfinished conflict in Season 3: ‘A lot to talk...'

After Louie’s death, Langdon returns from rehab, and the team’s ongoing conflict stems from the emotional fallout.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 15 HOURS AGO
Noah Wyle as Dr. Robby and Patrick Ball as Dr. Langdon in a still from ‘The Pitt’ (Image Source: HBO)
Noah Wyle as Dr. Robby and Patrick Ball as Dr. Langdon in a still from ‘The Pitt’ (Image Source: HBO)

Patrick Ball has confirmed that the tension between Dr. Robby and Dr. Langdon will remain part of ‘The Pitt’ Season 3. The pair ended Season 2 with several issues still unresolved after Langdon returned to the hospital following rehab. Robby had not moved past Langdon stealing medication from patients or the damage that his actions caused in their relationship. Ball’s latest comment indicates that the two doctors will have to address what happened when the HBO Max drama returns.

Robby discovered Langdon’s addiction and theft at the end of Season 1, leading to Langdon spending 10 months away from the hospital. His return in Season 2 did not bring an immediate reconciliation with Robby. When Collider asked how Robby would treat Langdon in Season 3, Ball said, “I think they have a lot to talk about still.” The actor did not provide details about when that conversation will take place or what it could mean for Langdon’s position at the hospital.

Patrick Ball as Dr. Langdon and Noah Wyle as Dr. Robby prepare for a medical procedure in ‘The Pitt’ (Image Source: HBO)
Patrick Ball as Dr. Langdon and Noah Wyle as Dr. Robby prepare for a medical procedure in ‘The Pitt’ (Image Source: HBO)

Ball also discussed the Season 2 storyline that stayed with him, pointing to Langdon’s reunion with Louie after rehab. He said, “The whole series with Louie was really touching. I think Langdon walking back in the door and having spent 10 months away after rehab, thinking about all the apologies that he needs to make. Think about what he’s going to say to Dana, to Santos, and Robby. And then walking in the door and the first person he sees is Louie, the person he’s wronged more than anybody.”

Noah Wyle as Dr. Robby speaks with Patrick Ball as Dr. Langdon in ‘The Pitt’ (Cover Image Source: HBO)
Noah Wyle as Dr. Robby speaks with Patrick Ball as Dr. Langdon in ‘The Pitt’ (Cover Image Source: HBO)

Louie, played by Ernest Harden Jr., was the first person Langdon faced upon returning to work. Their meeting came as Langdon was preparing to apologize to the people affected by his actions. Louie later died during Season 2, adding to the consequences Langdon faced after his return. Harden also received an Emmy nomination for his performance.

Ball continued, “That was a really awesome series. And I love Ernest. So excited for his nomination.” His comments connect Langdon’s unfinished issues with Robby to the consequences of his addiction. They also suggest Season 3 will continue his attempts to repair those relationships without erasing what happened. No specific details about the next stage of that story have been announced.

‘The Pitt’ was renewed for Season 3 before Season 2 premiered, and production is underway. HBO Max has not announced an official premiere date. The first two seasons began streaming in January, leading to expectations that the series could follow the same schedule. Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on HBO Max.

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