‘American Horror Story’ Season 13 welcomes ‘Love Story’ star opposite Emma Roberts, Sarah Paulson and more

The announcement of ‘Love Story’ star, among other popular celebrities, in the upcoming season of ‘American Horror Story’ has created quite a buzz.

Season 13 of ‘American Horror Story’ (AHS) is making a new addition from another Ryan Murphy show. Paul Anthony Kelly, who garnered worldwide recognition due to his portrayal of John F. Kennedy Jr. in FX’s ‘Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette,’ will appear in an unknown role in the anthology horror series, as per Variety. The announcement was made by the actor at Disney’s annual presentation to advertisers at the upfronts. Other members of the cast, like Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Gabourey Sidibe, Billie Lourd, and Emma Roberts, were also present at the New York City event. These stars were being pushed around by hooded druids when Kelly suddenly emerged on the stage. “I guess every nightmare needs fresh blood, and 13’s my lucky number,” he announced.

Paul Anthony Kelly attends the 2026 Disney Upfront at Jacob Javitz Center (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by John Nacion / Contributor)

It will be Kelly’s second collaboration with Ryan Murphy, who is the Executive Producer of both ‘Love Story’ and ‘American Horror Story.’ The collaboration is not surprising, as Murphy is known for repeating actors throughout his large slate of shows. However, it will be Kelly’s first major role after wrapping up his run as Kennedy Jr. in ‘Love Story.’ The details about the part in ‘AHS’ have been kept under wraps, but he expressed a desire to play a “villain” next to PEOPLE at Disney’s Toast to Television event. The plot details of ‘AHS’s Season 13 have been kept under wraps. However, it was reported that several fan favorite characters from the show’s entire run will return. One of these characters is Paulson’s Cordelia Goode, who first appeared in Season 3. Newcomer Ariana Grande and series veterans Kathy Bates, along with Leslie Grossman, will also be a part.

New photos of the cast of “American Horror Story” Season 13 at the 2026 Disney Upfront presentation earlier. pic.twitter.com/N5XCwqJebR — The AHS Zone (@AHSZone) May 12, 2026

Moreover, ‘American Horror Story’ has been winning hearts and critical acclaim since its premiere in 2011. It now stands as FX’s longest-running hour-long series and has received around a hundred Emmy nominations. “Created and produced by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, American Horror Story has redefined the genre with various installments featuring a creepy murder house, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel, and the apocalypse itself,” FX’s Season 13 description reads. “Which iconic horrors will return to haunt the hallowed halls of 13 and what new terrors await? Light your candles, draw your pentagrams, and prepare for a supreme surprise.”

Paul Anthony Kelly attends FX's "Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette" Awards Event (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jamie McCarthy / Staff)

As per Deadline, Season 13 will debut this fall on FX and Hulu. The series is produced by 20th Television. Alongside Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Ned Martel, Charlie Carver, Eric Kovtun, Nissa Diederich, Scott Robertson, Tanase Popa, Crystle Roberson Dorsey, Jennifer Salt, and Tim Minear will serve as Executive Producers. Kelly is currently being represented by Innovative Artists and Luber Roklin Entertainment.