‘A Different World’ sequel sets release date on Netflix and it’s coming sooner than you think

OG protagonists Dwayne Wayne and Whitley Gilbert's daughter is headed to Hillman in the sequel series

Hillman College is about to open its doors again after 39 years. Netflix has set a premiere date for the sequel series to the 1987 NBC sitcom ‘A Different World.’ The streaming service revealed the news during the American Black Film Festival’s Celebration of Black Television. The revival, which will debut on September 24, 2026, is set to air 10 half-hour episodes on the 39th anniversary of the original series.

It will follow a new group of students at the HBCU, including Deborah Wayne, the daughter of the OG protagonists Dwayne Wayne and Whitley Gilbert, played by Kadeem Hardison and Jasmine Guy, respectively. As Deborah begins her freshman year at her parents’ alma mater, she must navigate how to make her own mark on the school where they became famous. She finds herself living the dream with the new crop of Hillman’s best and brightest but also trying to step out of her parents' shadow. Deborah Wayne, portrayed by Maleah Joi Moon, is joined by returning stars Jasmine Guy, Kadeem Hardison, Cree Summer, and Darryl M. Bell, who reprise their roles. Charnele Brown, Jenifer Lewis, and Jada Pinkett Smith also star in the show.

Meanwhile, the new class of Hillman is set to bring fresh energy to the long-running franchise. The upcoming show stars Alijah Kai as Rashida, Chibuikem Uche as Kojo, Cornell Young IV as Shaquille, Jordan Aaron Hall as Amir, and Kennedi Reece as Hazel. According to the network’s summary, the sequel includes a first-generation criminal justice student, a legacy athlete, and a Ghanaian-Nigerian fashion designer. Behind the camera, Felicia Pride, who has previously worked on ‘Bel-Air’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ is set to serve as showrunner. Debbie Allen returns as an executive producer, having directed 83 of the original series’ 122 episodes. Allen is also set to direct three episodes of the sequel series, including the season premiere. Tom Werner, Reggie Rock Bythewood, Gina Prince-Bythewood, and Mandy Summers are also attached as executive producers.

A still from the trailer (Image Source: Netflix)

The project has been in the works for months, with Netflix ordering a pilot in March 2025. ‘A Different World’ ran for six seasons on NBC from 1987 to 1993 and was one of the most groundbreaking TV shows of its time. The reboot will continue to follow the lives of students at the HBCU, but with a new set of characters who must carve out their own paths under the watchful eyes of their predecessors.