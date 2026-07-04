Ariana Grande’s ‘Wicked: For Good’ gets a Netflix streaming date, but there’s a catch fans should know

‘Wicked: For Good’ is finally heading to Netflix, but one surprising streaming twist would have fans subscribing to another platform.

Good news is finally on the way for fans waiting to stream ‘Wicked: For Good’ from the comfort of home. The blockbuster musical sequel, starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, has found its next streaming destination, with Netflix set to add the film later this month. However, there is one detail that may leave fans scratching their heads. Starting July 20, ‘Wicked: For Good’ will officially become available to Netflix subscribers. The musical fantasy serves as the second installment in Universal Pictures’ adaptation of the Broadway hit. It continues the story immediately after the events of the first movie. Its arrival on Netflix is part of Universal’s newer agreement with the streaming service. Under that arrangement, many of the studio’s films receive another streaming run on Netflix after first spending time on Peacock.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in a still from 'Wicked' franchise (Image Source: Instagram | @wickedmovie)

For viewers who missed the theatrical release or want to watch it again, the Netflix debut offers another easy way to revisit Oz without purchasing the movie outright. But here’s where things become a little complicated. Although ‘Wicked: For Good’ is making the jump to Netflix, the original ‘Wicked’ remains exclusive to Peacock for now. That means anyone hoping to watch both movies back-to-back through one streaming service is out of luck. The split is not because Universal suddenly changed its plans for the franchise. Instead, it comes down to timing. The agreement between Universal and Netflix only covers movies included under the newer licensing arrangement. Since the first ‘Wicked’ was already released before that deal took effect, it was not part of the package.

Ariana Grande as Glinda in a still from 'Wicked: For Good' (Image Source: Instagram | @wickedmovie)

As a result, the franchise is temporarily divided across two different platforms. For fans introducing the films to friends or younger family members, subscribing to both Peacock and Netflix is currently the only streaming option if they want to watch the complete story in order. It is a little awkward for viewers, but that is simply how the release schedule worked out. So, the main question now is: could both ‘Wicked’ movies eventually land on Netflix? There is still reason for fans to stay optimistic. Although nothing official has been announced, it is certainly possible that the first movie could eventually make its way to Netflix in the future.

Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba in a still from 'Wicked: For Good' (Image Source: Instagram | @wickedmovie)

If ‘Wicked: For Good’ performs well after arriving on the platform, Universal and Netflix could always negotiate another licensing agreement covering the original film. That would finally place both chapters in one location, making it much easier for subscribers to watch the complete story without switching between services. At this point, though, that remains only a possibility rather than a confirmed plan. For viewers who do not want to wait until July 20, there are already digital viewing options available. ‘Wicked: For Good’ can currently be purchased through Prime Video for $29.99 or rented for $19.99. Still, many movie fans prefer streaming through subscriptions they already pay for, making the Netflix release an attractive alternative.