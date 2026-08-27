‘Let’s Marry Harry’ couple is no longer together and the honeymoon was the breaking point

‘Let’s Marry Harry’ reunion brought in a lot of drama with Amber Mozo accusing Harry of ‘gaslighting’ and ‘emotional abuse’

Harry Jowsey has long been known as a man who does not take commitment seriously. In several shows, he has fallen hard and fast but lost interest once the cameras stopped rolling. Hence, it was a bit of a surprise when he became the star of 'Let's Marry Harry.' The show promised to end with a marriage, something that did not seem to be in his wheelhouse. However, contrary to all expectations, Harry chose a bride after eight emotional episodes. He picked Amber Mozo from Hawaii and tied the knot with her. The couple seemed deeply in love when the show stopped filming, but their future remained up in the air. After much speculation, where fans even questioned the authenticity of the marriage, the reunion brought the secret out of the bag. Harry and Amber are no longer together.

A still of Harry and Amber from 'Let's Marry Harry' — (Image Source: Netflix)

According to Amber, their Australian honeymoon was the breaking point of their relationship. Amber shared that Harry did not spend time with her on the honeymoon, and instead treated her like "trash". "You told everyone you wanted to be a husband and then you get off the cameras," she told Harry. "Then you want to act like a f--king pig and play in my face." Harry later defended himself. He said that he was honoring his professional commitments to Netflix. The streaming service had requested that he not get spotted with Amber, to avoid any spoilers before the show's conclusion. Hence, he did not spend much time outside with his then partner. Amber rejected the explanation, claiming that he is just "regurgitating f--king lies."

A still of Harry from 'Let's Marry Harry' — (Image Source: Netflix)

The photographer also revealed that Harry's interactions with a "big influencer" also became an issue in their marriage. She accused him of gaslighting her about the whole situation. "He was prioritizing being with this person and filming," Amber stated, "then pushed me to the side and then made as if it was my problem." The photographer revealed that Harry left her during their honeymoon to meet this influencer, going as far as to refer to her as his "girlfriend." "I don't enjoy being in a marriage where I'm gaslit, manipulated and emotionally abused," Amber said at the reunion. "I f--king ran for the hills once I saw what you were about when the cameras cut."

A still of Harry and Amber from 'Let's Marry Harry' — (Image Source: Netflix)

Amber also accused Harry of shady behavior after returning to the US. The photographer claimed they were "taking space" at that point, but Harry by then was already back to his playboy ways. She specifically pointed out his interactions with fellow contestant Dannelle Davidson. Harry hosted Danielle in LA, which seemed very suspicious to Amber. Harry stated that they were broken up by then but did confess, "It was a quick turnaround." All of these incidents made Amber question whether her equation with Harry was even real on the show. They both connected on losing their fathers. Later she was stunned when Harry called that shared trauma "great TV."

A still of Danielle from 'Let's Marry Harry' — (Image Source: Netflix)

Harry rejected all allegations, but agreed with Amber that the marriage began to unravel during the honeymoon in Australia. "We weren't seeing eye-to-eye in Australia. We just weren't connecting; that was the biggest thing," he explained. "We just realized we probably weren't each other's people." Harry also talked about the 'influencer' in question, claiming that she was committed at the time and agreed to make content with him to divert audience attention. Harry, on his part, does not regret the experience. "The feelings were so real. It was very special and meaningful," he said of Amber. "But in real life there's so much that comes at you." He was grateful that everything that happened got him one step closer to meeting his "forever person." The reality star is in a new relationship but hasn't revealed whether he is with the same 'influencer' Amber was talking about. All episodes of 'Let's Marry Harry' are currently streaming on Netflix.