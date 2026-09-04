Do Eddie and Susie get together in ‘The Gentlemen’ Season 2? Where they stand after intense finale

Throughout the show, fans witnessed chemistry between Kaya Scodelario’s Susie and Theo James’ Eddie

Netflix recently premiered the highly anticipated ‘The Gentleman’ Season 2, featuring Eddie Horniman (played by Theo James), Susie Glass (played by Kaya Scodelario), Freddy Horniman (played by Daniel Ings), and others. Since the debut season aired, fans have witnessed intense chemistry between Eddie and Susie, raising questions about both their relationship and its potential. However, Season 2 saw Eddie tying the knot with Bella before a major twist changed everything.

In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, Scodelario, who plays Susie, opened up about her character and the chemistry with Eddie. When asked about whether they were “endgame,” the actress responded, “I really don’t know, and that’s what I love about it. I think it’s a lot more complicated than that. Things take quite a darker turn. They don’t have time to go out on dates or pause everything that’s going on to talk about the puppies that they had growing up.”

A still from ‘The Gentleman’ Season 2 featuring Kaya Scodelario as Susie (Image Source: Netflix | Photo by Matt Towers)

Further, she teased, “They both are really aware that they do have chemistry, but they’re both very focused on their missions and that’s their endgame at the moment. But who knows?” So, despite the two not being a couple in the second season, there seems to be potential for the future. Elsewhere in the interview, she also shared her thoughts on portraying Susie in the second season and where she wanted to take the character as an actor. “I’m really interested in seeing who Susie is out from under the shadow of her father. Her relationship with Eddie has evolved from this kinship, a purely business thing, into something deeper and more interesting.” She added, “It was important to unlock whether she feels protective of him in a personal way or purely in a business sense.”

A still from ‘The Gentleman’ Season 2 featuring Theo James as Eddie Horniman (Image Source: Netflix)

Notably, since ‘The Gentleman’ Season 1 aired, fans have seen Eddie and Susie share a professional relationship, but have always hoped for more. Referring to their chemistry and how Susie has worked with “these kinds of aristocrats” for a long time, the actress mentioned, “She (Susie) recognizes something in Eddie that is different—a fire beneath him that needs to be molded correctly. They genuinely work really well together. That’s something that she’s never encountered before. He sees in her what she wishes her father could see in her. Their work wife–work husband chemistry is really strong.”

A still from ‘The Gentleman’ Season 2 featuring Theo James as Eddie and Benedetta Porcaroli as Bella (Image Source: Netflix | Photo by Matt Towers)

The latest season featured Eddie getting married to Bella, and Scodelario noted that Susie could “sense” how Bella was Eddie’s type. However, she said, "It was really important to me that we didn’t play it in a jealous love triangle angle." She also pointed out how Susie was "quite lost" by the end of Season 2, which was "an interesting note to finish on." She added, "We’ve left her in a bit of a limbo, where she knows that Eddie fundamentally trusts her, but she also knows that he is out of control now, and she has to decide where she fits into all of that." To know more about whether she will prioritize running her side business or “keep mentoring Eddie,” fans will have to wait for ‘The Gentleman’ Season 3. Netflix has already renewed the series for its next installment.