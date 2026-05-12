Who won ‘American Idol’ 24? Hannah Harper, Jordan McCullough and Keyla Richardson battle it out in finale

After a tense finale night filled with outstanding performances and surprise turns, ‘American Idol’ Season 24 finally crowned its winner.

The curtain finally came down on Season 24 of ‘American Idol’. After a long three-hour finale night packed with music, nerves, and enough dramatic pauses to make viewers yell at their televisions, fans got their answer. Hannah Harper walked away with the trophy, while Jordan McCullough finished in second place and Keyla Richardson landed in third. Before the winner was announced, though, the finalists still had work to do. The night opened with performances related to mentor Alicia Keys, who played a big role in guiding the singers ahead of the finale. Each contestant selected one of her songs and tried to put their own stamp on it rather than simply copying the original versions. Hannah Harper kicked things off with ‘No One’, but she did not go for a straight pop performance.

Instead, she leaned into a country and bluegrass-inspired style that felt more in line with the type of artist she has been throughout the season. Keyla Richardson followed with ‘Unthinkable’, choosing the track because she felt its message connected with everything she had experienced during the competition. Jordan McCullough closed out the first round with ‘If I Ain’t Got You’. The second round changed focus from famous songs to more personal performances. This part of the night centered around hometown pride and original material. Harper returned with an original song called ‘Married Into This Town’, dedicating it to both her husband and the community she calls home. Richardson’s hometown tribute represented Pensacola, Florida, as she performed ‘I Love the Lord’.

'American Idol' Season 24 finalists Hannah Harper, Jordan McCullough, and Keyla Richardson pose with judge Carrie Underwood (Image Source: Instagram | @americanidol)

McCullough then wrapped up the round with ‘Dear God’, dedicating the performance to his Tennessee hometown. After those performances, the first elimination of the night arrived. Ryan Seacrest revealed that Richardson had received the fewest viewer votes, officially ending her run in third place. That left Harper and McCullough as the final two contestants standing. Even after revealing the Top 2, the competition was not over yet. Voting stayed open while the show continued with celebrity guests, returning contestants, and performances from judges. For the final competitive round, both finalists revisited the songs they originally auditioned with earlier in the season. Harper brought back her original song ‘String Cheese’, the same quirky and memorable audition that first caught viewers’ attention months ago.

McCullough then performed ‘Goodness of God’, the song that earned him a standing ovation during auditions. History repeated itself during the finale, with the judges once again rising to their feet after he finished singing. Then came the moment everyone had been waiting for. After one final commercial break and millions of viewer votes cast across the country, Seacrest announced Harper as the winner of Season 24. McCullough may not have taken the title home, but finishing as runner-up still capped off a breakout season for the Tennessee singer. Meanwhile, Richardson’s third-place finish also earned plenty of praise from fans who had supported her performances all season long. And just like that, another season of ‘American Idol’ is in the books.