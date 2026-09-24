Who went home on ‘Big Brother’ Season 28? Surprise early eviction reveals Final 4

In an exciting turn of events, a female housemate was sent home, and then a new HOH took over the BB House.

With the Final Five remaining in ‘Big Brother’ Season 28, fans are eagerly waiting to see who will make it to the finale and win the CBS show. While viewers look forward to the latest episode, which aired on September 23, live-feed spoilers have revealed yet another elimination. As of now, Rick Devens is the Head of Household (HOH) with the remaining housemates: Drew, Melody, Dee, and Taylor inside the house. For nominations, HOH Rick nominated Drew and Melody for the upcoming elimination. However, after winning the Power of Veto (POV), Drew saved himself.

A still from ‘Big Brother’ Season 28 live feeds featuring Dee (Image Source: CBS)

As a result, Rick had to choose a replacement nominee. He chose Taylor. So the final nominees from the Final Five were: Taylor and Melody. The live feeds revealed an early eviction, which featured Melody going home after her eviction was announced. While going home, she got emotional and told Drew to win the game. Dee, Rick, Drew, and Taylor are the four remaining finalists inside the ‘Big Brother’ house. However, not all fans are aware of this, as many viewers have been waiting for the episode to air on television.

MELODY is evicted by a vote of 2-1.



Drew gives her a hug before she leaves

Melody: "Please win this, please."#BB28 #BBBitez pic.twitter.com/vukzd5fYgh — Big Brother Bitez 🔊 (@BBBitez) September 24, 2026

​Interestingly, after Melody’s eviction, Taylor won the HOH competition. As everyone knows, HOH is safe from elimination and rules the house with special powers. This means Taylor secured her spot among the Final Three housemates. After becoming HOH, she was asked to nominate two of her fellow contestants. She chose Drew and Dee for the upcoming nomination. On Tuesday, September 22, live feeds revealed the housemates going through the Veto competition.

A still from ‘Big Brother’ Season 28 live feeds featuring Drew getting emotional after Melody's eviction (Image Source: CBS)

After winning the Veto challenge, Drew became the second finalist of the Final Three. Soon, fans will see Drew save himself from the upcoming nomination, and as a replacement nominee, Taylor will choose Rick. So, the ‘Survivor’ alum will then be at risk of going home right before the show’s finale. In addition, Dee was also nominated by HOH Taylor. So she also risks going home. Because she did not win the Veto, she stays among the nominees. Interestingly, with HOH unable to vote and two nominated housemates also unable to vote, it will come down to Drew casting his vote; a nominee of his choice (Dee or Devens) will go home. It will be exciting to see who Drew chooses to send home as they near the end of the competition.