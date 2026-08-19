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‘Earle Meets World’ trailer sets release date as Alix Earle confronts ‘Team Braxton’

‘Earle Meets World’ gives fans a closer look at Alix Earle’s personal life, family, and controversy with Alex Cooper, Tom Brady, and more.
BY SHOVAN ROY
PUBLISHED 13 HOURS AGO
Alix Earle in a still from 'Earle Meets World' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Netflix)
Alix Earle in a still from 'Earle Meets World' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Netflix)

Alix Earle is bringing her personal and professional life to Netflix with ‘Earle Meets World.’ The streamer has released the full trailer and confirmed that the eight-episode reality series premieres on September 4, 2026. The series follows Earle as she builds her business empire while navigating life as one of Gen Z’s most recognizable influencers.

The trailer promises a closer look at parts of Earle’s life that followers have not previously seen and features her mother, Alisa, her father, Thomas, and her sisters, Ashtin and Izabel.

Ashtin Earle in a still from 'Earle Meets World'
Ashtin Earle in a still from 'Earle Meets World' — (Image Source: YouTube | Netflix)

Earle’s professional ambitions form another major part of the story. The series follows her as she tries to grow her businesses while maintaining the unfiltered personality that made her popular online. The trailer also touches on Earle’s reported feud with fellow influencer Alex Cooper, who previously accused Earle of acting passively-aggressively through social media posts, likes, and comments.

She challenged Earle to address the situation directly. Earle responded to Cooper’s video with a brief comment but never released the video response Cooper expected. The disagreement now appears to have a place in ‘Earle Meets World.’ She has previously indicated that the series will give her side of the story.

The show’s official description promises a look at Earle’s attempt to balance her growing career with her personal life. Her social media fame remains central to that story, but the series aims to show what happens away from her online platforms. ‘Earle Meets World’ will contain eight episodes. ‘Earle Meets World’ premieres September 4 on Netflix.

Alix Earle in a still from 'Earle Meets World'
Alix Earle in a still from 'Earle Meets World' — (Image Source: YouTube | Netflix)

Fulwell Entertainment produces the series. Ben Winston, Paul Loban, and Charlie Van Vleet serve as executive producers for Fulwell Entertainment, alongside David Grutman’s DGN Studios and Evan Rosenfeld. The full trailer now gives viewers their clearest look at the series yet. From family moments to business decisions and personal drama, ‘Earle Meets World’ promises a closer look at Earle’s life away from her usual social media posts.

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