All 3 ‘One Chicago’ shows won't be airing new episodes for 2 weeks — here's when they're back

Chicago's first responders are taking a holiday break as NBC makes room for its Thanksgiving and Christmas programming

Wednesday nights are about to feel a little quieter for 'One Chicago' fans. NBC is taking 'Chicago Med', 'Chicago Fire' and 'Chicago P.D.' off its schedule for two consecutive weeks as holiday specials take over the network's primetime lineup. NBC will not air new episodes of the three dramas on November 25 or December 2, 2026. Instead, the network is making room for its Thanksgiving and Christmas programming.

On November 25, 'Countdown to Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade' will air at 8 p.m. ET, followed by a 'Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving' special at 9 p.m. ET. The following Wednesday, December 2, NBC will broadcast the 94th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center at 8 p.m. ET, hosted by Cynthia Erivo. Snoop Dogg's holiday special, 'Christmas with Snoop', will follow at 10 p.m. ET. Both nights' shows will also air on Peacock, giving viewers a festive alternative while the Chicago dramas are on hiatus.

A still from 'Chicago Med' (Image Source: X | @NBCOneChicago)

All three series are scheduled to return on December 9, 2026, with their respective fall finales. However, those will be their last new episodes of the year. NBC has another winter break planned for the weeks of December 16, December 23, and December 30. The shows will resume on January 6, 2027, with their winter premieres. Fans won't have to wait long after that for another major event, as a three-hour 'One Chicago' crossover is scheduled for January 13.

A still from 'Chicago Fire' (Image Source: X | @NBCOneChicago)

'Chicago Med' Season 12, 'Chicago Fire' Season 15, and 'Chicago P.D.' Season 14 all bring a different kind of crisis to the shared universe, ranging from difficult medical cases at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center to dangerous rescue operations at Firehouse 51 and intelligence investigations led by the CPD team. The December 9 fall finales will set up the next stretch of stories, while the January crossover will bring the three teams together again. Until then, viewers can revisit earlier episodes of all three shows on Peacock.