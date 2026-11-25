Netflix drops first trailer for Melissa McCarthy, Clive Owen’s true crime documentary

A 911 call, a startling discovery, and years of unanswered questions shape the JonBenét murder case

Netflix has released the first full trailer for 'The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey', a limited series revisiting one of America's most infamous unsolved murder cases. Melissa McCarthy and Clive Owen play Patsy and John Ramsey, whose lives changed forever after their six-year-old daughter was found dead in their Boulder, Colorado, home on December 26, 1996. The trailer opens with Patsy making a frantic 911 call after discovering that JonBenét is missing from her bed. The search soon takes a devastating turn when investigators find the child's body in the basement, tied and gagged. As police begin examining the case, JonBenét's parents come under intense scrutiny from both investigators and the media.

Melissa McCarthy in 'The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey' (Image Source: YouTube | Netflix)

JonBenét's death was initially investigated as a kidnapping, but the discovery of her body turned the case into a homicide investigation. Despite years of investigations and public scrutiny, no one has been convicted of her murder, and the case remains unsolved. The series revisits the investigation through the perspectives of local and federal investigators, approaching the case with different theories. Garrett Hedlund, Will Patton, Shea Whigham, and Alison Pill are among the cast members playing figures involved in the investigation.

Showrunner Richard LaGravenese said he was drawn to the challenge of telling a murder mystery that has no definitive ending. He also places the case within the wider context of the 1990s, a decade marked by several high-profile crimes that captured national attention. The trailer offers glimpses of competing theories surrounding JonBenét's death, but it does not promise a resolution. Instead, it highlights how suspicion, conflicting perspectives, and public pressure shaped the investigation.

Clive Owen in ‘The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey’ (Image Source: YouTube | Netflix)

Beyond the mystery, the series also examines the impact of the murder on the Ramsey family and the intense media attention that followed. McCarthy said the public narrative often lost sight of the fact that the Ramseys were parents grieving the violent death of their child. Owen similarly stresses that the story should not be reduced to a conventional whodunit. As he puts it, "It's not a whodunit; a little girl died." The trailer closes with District Attorney Hunter, played by Whigham, reflecting on the public's desire for an answer. Even if investigators establish what can be proved, he suggests, the outcome may never satisfy everyone. 'The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey' arrives on Netflix on December 10. The series is executive produced by LaGravenese, McCarthy, and the team at 101 Studios, among others.