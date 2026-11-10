‘Chicago PD’ Season 14 Episode 5 pays heartfelt tribute to beloved character in an emotional moment

'Chicago PD' Season 14 Episode 5 features a subtle family photograph that honours a beloved character from the show's past.

'Chicago PD' Season 14 Episode 5 brought Burgess and Ruzek back into focus, but one of its most touching moments involved a character who is no longer part of the show's present-day story. Amid the couple's adjustment to their new home, the episode quietly remembered Bob Ruzek, Adam's late father, through a family photograph.

The latest episode of 'Chicago PD' followed Burgess as she went undercover to get close to a dangerous drug dealer. At the same time, she was dealing with the challenges of settling into the new house she shares with Ruzek and their daughter, Mack. Although Burgess had been part of the decision to move, the change of surroundings appeared to affect her more than anyone else.

Her difficulty adjusting became increasingly clear as the episode progressed. She struggled to sleep and even made a mistake during her undercover assignment by leaving both her personal and undercover phones in plain sight. The mistake could have compromised her undercover assignment when her target unexpectedly visited her apartment. However, the episode's opening sequence also included a detail that longtime viewers may have appreciated.

Patrick John Flueger as Officer Adam Ruzek and Jack Coleman as Bob Ruzek in a still from Chicago PD (Image Source: George Burns Jr | NBC)

As the camera moved through Burgess and Ruzek's new home, viewers got a glimpse of a family photograph featuring the couple, Mack and Bob. The picture appeared just before the episode cut to Burgess lying awake in bed. Bob, played by Jack Coleman, died in Season 13, Episode 19, in one of the show's most emotional episodes. His final chapter centered on Ruzek investigating an old murder after discovering a VHS tape among his father's belongings. The investigation eventually led him to uncover the truth behind a cold case while also confronting the effects of Bob's Alzheimer's diagnosis.

During the investigation, Ruzek was attacked and temporarily lost his memories. Experiencing that confusion gave him a deeper understanding of what his father had been going through. After solving the case, Ruzek got the chance to spend his father's final moments with him.

A still from 'Chicago PD' on NBC (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @nbconechicago)

That farewell made the photograph in Episode 5 especially meaningful. Bob may no longer be physically present, but the family picture suggests that he remains an important part of the lives of Ruzek, Burgess, and Mack. The tribute was brief and did not interrupt the episode's main storyline. Still, it offered a quiet reminder of the loss that shaped Ruzek's family and allowed the series to bring Bob's memory into their new chapter.