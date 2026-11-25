‘American Horror Story’ and 'Scrubs' alum Steven Hack dies at 68 after unexpected medical emergency

Steven Hack was known for his roles in 'American Horror Story 1984,' 'Ratched,' 'Criminal Minds,' 'Thor: The Dark World,' and more

Steven Hack has sadly passed away at the age of 68. Los Angeles’ Interact Theatre Company announced Hack's death, citing a sudden and unexpected cardiac event. Hack built an extensive acting career, appearing in television shows such as 'Perry Mason,' 'Pam & Tommy,' 'American Horror Story 1984,' 'Ratched,' 'Marvel’s Agent Carter,' 'Criminal Minds,' 'The Newsroom,' 'The Mentalist,' 'Bones,' 'Weeds,' 'The New Adventures of Old Christine,' 'Desperate Housewives,' 'Days of Our Lives,' 'Scrubs,' 'The West Wing,' 'Everybody Loves Raymond,' 'General Hospital,' 'Seinfeld,' 'Mad About You,' and many more.

A still of Steven Hack from 'Ratched' (Image Source: Netflix)

The actor debuted on the big screen as one of the teenage dancers in the 1978 film 'Grease.' He went on to star in several big-screen projects like 'Thor: The Dark World.' However, he is perhaps best known as an original member of Broadway‘s 'Cats.' His other stage credits include projects like 'A Chorus Line.' He worked in stage productions until his death, as a founding member of Interact Theatre Company.

A still of Fred from 'Scrubs' (Image Source: Hulu)

Months before his death, Hack had also expressed interest in reprising his Season 1 role as Dr. Fred Bobb in the 'Scrubs' revival. “So glad I got the chance to talk with creator/showrunner Bill Lawrence and very happy that he knew who I was right away from long ago,” Hack wrote on Instagram. “I’m thinkin’ Dr. Bobb needs to make a long-awaited return in the newly-renewed Scrubs reboot. Somebody needs a hematopathologist.”

Steven Hack posing for camera (Image Source: Instagram | @stevenhackactor)

Hack studied at the California Institute of the Arts (CalArts) and the American Academy of Dramatic Arts (A.A.D.A.) before his acting career took off. The actor made his off-Broadway debut in 'Coolest Cat in Town.' In the original production of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical 'Cats,' he played Mungojerrie, Carbucketty, Coricopat, and others. Later, he played Greg in the national tour of 'A Chorus Line.' This proved to be a significant milestone in his career. He performed in the show's celebratory and record-breaking 3,389th Broadway performance on September 29, 1983.

As a founding member of Interact Theatre Company, Hack performed in the company's 'Death of a Salesman,' 'Our Town,' 'The Laramie Project,' and 'A Little Night Music.' “As we remember Steven, we celebrate not only his many contributions to our company, but also the joy of knowing and working with him. He will always hold a special place in Interact’s history and in the hearts of those who knew him," Interact Theatre Company artistic director Barry Heins and executive director Walter Ware III wrote in Hack's death announcement. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and all who loved him,” they continued.