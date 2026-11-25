‘Aquamarine’ adaptation receives major update at Disney+

Disney ordered the 'Aquamarine' pilot back in June, and now has made their decision on the adaptation

'Aquamarine' is returning to spread its magic. On November 24, Disney announced that the series adaptation will air on Disney+ and Disney Channel. 'Aquamarine' will be a sequel series to the iconic 2006 movie of the same name. In June, the network ordered a pilot, and five months later, it officially greenlit the series. The series stars Kenzi Richardson as Coral, alongside Briella Guiza as Mia, Theodore Dalton as August, and Annika Reese as Paige. Emma Roberts and Jake McDorman, who played Claire and Raymond in the movie, are returning to the series. Both alumni will also serve as executive producers in the upcoming series.

A still from the 'Aquamarine' movie featuring Emma Roberts, Joanna “JoJo” Levesque, and Sara Paxton (Image Source: YouTube | @disneyplus)

Disney was elated to get the series on board. "'Aquamarine' is a timeless coming-of-age story, and we're excited to bring its humor, heart, and sense of wonder to a new generation," said Ayo Davis, president, Disney Kids & Family. "At its core, it's a story about the power of friendship, self-discovery, and believing in yourself. And with a stellar cast led by Kenzi Richardson, there's a magical quality to this story that I think audiences everywhere will really connect with."

A still from 'Aquamarine' movie featuring Sara Paxton (Image Source: YouTube | @disneyplus)

The 2006 movie was loosely based on Alice Hoffman’s 2001 young adult (YA) novel with the same name. The movie follows two best friends, Claire and Hailey, who discover a mermaid named Aquamarine, washed ashore after a storm. Aquamarine is fleeing an arranged marriage and promises to grant the pair a wish if they can prove to her that true love exists. The movie shows the trio's adventures, including Aquamarine's romance with a local lifeguard played by McDorman. Since its release, the movie has garnered cult status.

A still of Raymond from 'Aquamarine' (Image Source: Disney)

The series follows Aquamarine's daughter, teenager Coral (Richardson). She moves to a new town and begins unraveling the mystery behind Aquamarine's disappearance. In the process, Coral's magical powers begin to awaken. McDorman told PEOPLE that Raymond will return in the series as a "cute single dad". Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum, who directed the original movie, also took up the same role for the pilot. Also, she serves as an executive producer alongside Susan Cartsonis, the original movie's producer. Sarah Watson penned the script and also serves as an executive producer alongside Melissa Carter.