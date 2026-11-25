‘Reasonable Doubt’ Season 5 adds Destiny’s Child star after that major finale cliffhanger

Kelly Rowland returns as Demitra in ‘Reasonable Doubt’ Season 5 after her blood-soaked Season 4 finale appearance

Hulu's 'Reasonable Doubt' has welcomed a Destiny's Child alum. According to Deadline, Kelly Rowland will return in the next season after appearing in Season 4 finale. The singer and actress featured as Demitra in the finale, 'Moment of Clarity.' She approaches Jax (Emayatzy Corinealdi) and Krystal (Angela Grovey) outside the law firm. She asks, "Are you Jax Stewart?" Jax confirms her identity, and she comes forward to show blood on her hands and all over her shirt. Jax and Krystal are stunned, and the episode ends. Demitra's story will continue when the show returns from the cliffhanger. Rowland joins the cast, featuring Emayatzy Corinealdi, McKinley Freeman, Tim Jo, Angela Grovey, Durrell "Tank" Babbs, and Meagan Good.

Demitra is a staffer on a mayoral campaign who finds herself in deep trouble. The situation has put her life and a politician's future at stake. Rowland will appear in Season 5, but whether in a regular or recurring capacity is yet to be seen. Moreover, Rowland is elated about the opportunity, and said, "After being such a fan of the show for such a long time, it's surreal to be a part of it". Series creator, showrunner, and executive producer Raamla Mohamed Hunter is also happy about the casting. "Kelly Rowland, THEE Kelendria Rowland is in my show. The one I created. I didn't think that I could bump like this, but now I have the motivation to be a survivor in this TV game. I'll be screaming until Season five!" the showrunner added.

A still of Jax from 'Reasonable Doubt' (Image Source: Disney | Parrish Lewis)

In the finale, Jax wins a case involving R&B mogul Eric Cropper, played by singer-songwriter Tank. After the victory, Jax takes the call to divide her time between San Francisco and Los Angeles to support her husband, Lewis (McKinley Freeman). Just as things calm down, Demitra comes in her way. Demitra is likely a client and poses a new challenge for Jax. Though a return date has not been announced, the series is definitely special for Hulu. Its fifth season will make the show the second-longest-running Hulu Originals drama. All episodes of 'Reasonable Doubt' are currently streaming on Hulu.