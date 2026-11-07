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‘Chicago Med’ Season 12 Episode 6 to welcome two familiar faces from earlier seasons

‘Chicago Med’ has two reunions lined up for Season 12 Episode 6, with returning characters tied to Charles and Frost’s past.
BY URVASHI MORE
UPDATED 13 MINUTES AGO
Darren Barnet as Dr. John Frost (L) and Oliver Platt as Dr. Daniel Charles (R) in a still from ‘Chicago Med’ (Cover Image Source: NBC)
Darren Barnet as Dr. John Frost (L) and Oliver Platt as Dr. Daniel Charles (R) in a still from ‘Chicago Med’ (Cover Image Source: NBC)

Dr. John Frost is chasing the chief resident position at Gaffney, but his acting days aren't staying in the past. ‘Chicago Med’ has another reunion on the calendar, and he isn't the only doctor with history to revisit. Season 12, Episode 6, ‘Lessons in Chemistry,’ will also reconnect Dr. Daniel Charles with someone from his family’s past. Two returning guests link the episode to stories from earlier seasons.

French Stewart and Justin Prentice are returning as Frederick Lambert and Ian Wolcott, respectively, according to cast listings reported by One Chicago Center. The episode airs Wednesday, November 11, at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on NBC. Frederick was engaged to Charles’ late mother, Margaret, while Ian was Frost’s co-star on ‘Nick of Time.’ Their earlier visits explored Charles’ family and Frost’s acting career, although details of their upcoming appearances remain under wraps.

Frederick Lambert shakes hands with Dr. Daniel Charles alongside Margaret Charles and Dr. Mitch Ripley in ‘Chicago Med’ (Image Source: NBC)

Frederick first appeared in Season 10, Episode 20, ‘The Invisible Hand,’ when numbness in his leg brought him to Gaffney. Charles became involved in his treatment while trying to learn more about the man his estranged mother planned to marry. He eventually traced Frederick’s symptoms to an infection following a chemical peel. However, Margaret died before Charles could apologize to her, and Frederick last appeared in the following episode at her funeral.

That connection gives Frederick’s return context ahead of an episode touching on Charles’ family history. The preview does not explain what brings him back or identify the decision Charles faces. NBC’s synopsis, reads: “Ripley evaluates a patient suspected of a decades-old murder. Charles makes a decision while contending with painful family memories. A familiar face returns.”

Ian’s history with Frost reaches back to their television careers. Introduced in Season 11, he approached Frost about joining a ‘Nick of Time’ reboot while struggling to support himself through acting. Frost initially agreed to help his former co-star. That changed in Episode 19, when a meeting with the studio revealed that Ainsley would also join the project.

Frost then withdrew from the reboot and told Ian that Ainsley had taken advantage of him during their time on the original show. His decision brought that planned return to acting to a halt. With Frost now pursuing the chief resident position, Ian’s next appearance comes as his former co-star focuses on advancing at Gaffney. Whether Ian is returning over the reboot or for another reason has not been disclosed ahead of the November 11 episode.

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