When does ‘Line of Fire’ return? NBC’s thriller is taking a long break after fall finale

‘Line of Fire’ has wrapped up its fall finale, but the wait for Episode 10 comes with its own mystery

‘Line of Fire’, the new NBC drama, has been dropping episodes regularly on Mondays since its premiere on September 21. However, there won’t be any new episodes for some time. That’s because the series aired its fall finale, titled ‘Blind Eye’, on November 23 and is currently on its winter hiatus. Now, the question is: When is the thriller returning? Episode 10, titled ‘Countdown’, is listed on IMDb as arriving on January 4, 2027. However, TVLine has reported a February 1, 2027, midseason return date, which is making things confusing. NBC has yet to resolve the uncertainty, but one thing is for sure: fans will have to wait a little longer for the show to return.

(L-R) Tommy O'Brien, Kat Cunning, and Taylor Bloom in a still from Line of Fire (Image Source: NBC | Photo by Ralph Bavaro)

There aren’t even any breadcrumbs to keep viewers occupied in the meantime, as there is no synopsis or plot hint for ‘Countdown’ available. However, we do have a tease straight from showrunner Joshua Safran. In a recent interview with TV Insider, Safran discussed the upcoming storyline, saying, “It’s not going to go well. Thanksgiving does not end that story, and Mike is as angry when we pick up in Episode 10 as he is at the table so that we are continuing to tell that story. The only people that know are in that room. So that’s also interesting. It’s not really wide yet.” Talking about Clare, he said, “I think she’s going to be forced to start to open up to people, but I will say that as for now, her ending things with Raul is an ending. That’s not like we come back in Episode 10 and here’s Raul again. She meant what she said; this is a longer journey for Clare to trust again after what Logan did to her. So it’s all been in service of that.”

(L-R) Zoë Winters, Peter Krause, Hope Davis, and Campbell Scott in a still from Line of Fire (Image Source: NBC | Photo by Ralph Bavaro)

Also, for those who do not know, the freshman drama originally had a 13-episode order. However, after seeing its popularity and viewership numbers, NBC ordered five additional episodes in October. This brings the season total to 18 episodes instead of 13, meaning nine episodes are still waiting to arrive next year. Meanwhile, first announced in May, 'Line of Fire' stars Peter Krause, Hope Davis, Kat Cunning, Tommy O'Brien, and others. It follows “a family of law enforcement agents as they grapple with a dangerous case.”