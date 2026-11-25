‘The Pitt’ Season 3 gets a premiere date as Dr. Robby clocks back in

A four-month jump brings Robby back to the ER, where one familiar doctor will be missing from the Season 3 lineup.

One shift at Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center can stretch across an entire season of ‘The Pitt,’ and Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch’s last one did not end with a clean break. Noah Wyle’s character was supposed to step away from the emergency department, yet the Season 2 finale left him holding an abandoned baby and looking far from ready to go. Now HBO Max has put a date on his return. The third season will bring Robby back to a hospital where several relationships were left unsettled.

‘The Pitt’ Season 3 premieres January 7, 2027, on HBO Max. The streamer had previously announced a January return without naming the day. Season 1 began on January 9, 2025, and Season 2 followed on January 8, 2026. The new date keeps the drama on its annual January schedule.

Dr. Robby (Noah Wyle) holds Baby Jane Doe in the ‘The Pitt’ Season 2 finale (Image Source: HBO Max)

The last shift gave Robby plenty to carry into the next one. He had planned a three-month sabbatical, but the finale ended with him cradling Baby Jane Doe, an infant abandoned at the hospital, as questions about his mental health remained unresolved. His relationship with Dr. Frank Langdon was still strained after Langdon urged him to get help. Dr. Baran Al-Hashimi had also told Robby about her seizure disorder, though she had yet to disclose it to the hospital’s administration.

Wyle returns alongside Patrick Ball as Langdon and Sepideh Moafi as Al-Hashimi. Katherine LaNasa, Fiona Dourif, Taylor Dearden, Isa Briones, Gerran Howell, Shabana Azeez and Shawn Hatosy are also in the Season 3 cast. Ayesha Harris, who previously appeared as night-shift resident Dr. Parker Ellis, joins the main cast. Supriya Ganesh, however, will not return as Dr. Samira Mohan, leaving one familiar face absent when the staff next clocks in.

Season 3 moves the story forward four months, setting its next day in the ER on November 12, 2026. Robby has been away from work during that gap, and the first teaser shows him returning after his sabbatical. The date also changes the show’s timeline: viewers will watch a shift set before the season’s January 2027 premiere. Robby is back inside the hospital, but the finale left open how ready he is to work there again.