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‘Chicago Fire’ adds ‘Chicago Med’ star for first crossover appearance on the show

An upcoming ‘Chicago Fire’ episode welcomes a familiar face from ‘Chicago Med,’ marking a One Chicago milestone.
BY URVASHI MORE
UPDATED 2 HOURS AGO
Stills from ‘Chicago Fire’ (L) and ‘Chicago Med’ (R) (Cover Image Source: NBC)
Stills from ‘Chicago Fire’ (L) and ‘Chicago Med’ (R) (Cover Image Source: NBC)

In One Chicago, a shift at the hospital can put a character one ambulance ride away from another show. Crossovers are part of the routine for the doctors, firefighters, and officers sharing this television universe. Even so, some familiar faces still have a series left to visit. That is about to change for one ‘Chicago Med’ cast member, who is heading to ‘Chicago Fire’ for her debut on the drama.

Kim Quindlen, who plays Nurse Kacy, is listed among the guest cast for Season 15, Episode 6, ‘Over the Edge,’ according to One Chicago Center. The outlet cited the episode’s Rotten Tomatoes cast listing as the source of the news. Her appearance is scheduled to air Wednesday, November 11, at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on NBC. It will mark Kacy’s first visit to ‘Chicago Fire’ after appearances on both of its sister shows. For viewers following her on ‘Med,’ the news establishes when to look for her on ‘Fire,’ while leaving the circumstances of that visit under wraps.

Quindlen joined ‘Chicago Med’ late in Season 10, when Gaffney needed more nurses. Kacy arrived as a traveling nurse, initially lending a hand during the staffing shortage. What began as a guest stint developed into a larger presence in Season 11. Her expanded role followed a positive reception to the character’s blunt humor, giving viewers more time with a nurse who had originally come in to help temporarily.

Her appearances have since extended beyond the hospital drama. Earlier this year, Quindlen played Kacy in the ‘Chicago P.D.’ portion of the franchise’s crossover event, as well as in the ‘Chicago Med’ installment. ‘Chicago Fire’ is the remaining stop on her One Chicago list. With the upcoming guest role, she will have appeared as Kacy across all three series, adding another connection between Gaffney and the wider franchise.

Darren Barnet (L) as Dr. John Frost and An-Li Bogan as Dr. Annie Wu in a still from ‘Chicago Med’ (Image Source: NBC)

What brings Kacy into the episode remains undisclosed. The casting report does not establish which ‘Chicago Fire’ characters she will interact with or how much screen time she will have. It also offers no details on whether her appearance is connected to an ongoing storyline. For viewers following her on ‘Med,’ the news establishes when to look for her on ‘Fire,’ while leaving the circumstances of that visit under wraps.

Meanwhile, Firehouse 51 has its own developments ahead in the episode. The preview teases, “The probies take on their last day at Firehouse 51 when Kidd receives shocking news.” Kacy’s role in that hour remains the missing piece for viewers following her crossover. They can see how her first ‘Fire’ appearance fits into the action when ‘Over the Edge’ airs on NBC.

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