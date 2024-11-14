All the things Peacock's 'The Day of the Jackal' changes from the 1973 classic

'The Day of the Jackal' on Peacock is a reboot of Edward Fox starrer 1973 film

MUNICH, GERMANY: Eddie Redmayne steps into Edward Fox's shoes to play Jackal in Peacock's 'The Day of the Jackal'. The antagonist from Frederick Forsyth's novel is known for two things- perfection and ruthlessness. Redmayne channels a chilling aura to play British Assassin in the ten-episodic series.

Created by Ronan Bennett, the Peacock series adapts the 1973 classic and gives a modern twist to engage today's audience that doesn't settle for anything less. If you are considering watching the Peacock series, here are all the changes you can expect in comparison to the Edward Fox starrer original film:

1. Jackal has a new target in the Peacock series

Eddie Redmayne in 'The Day of the Jackal' (Peacock/@marcellpiti)

The 1973 film was based on a 1971 novel by Frederick Forsyth which took inspiration from the real-life assassination plot against then-French president Charles de Gaulle in 1963. In the film, OAS leaders hire a British assassin, who goes by the code name 'Jackal', to kill the President.

The Peacock series has been updated for 2024. The target isn't the President but a tech billionaire named Ulle Dag Charles who plans to release software that would bring complete transparency to all the financial institutions in the world. And as you can expect, this would harm a lot of people. So, Jackal is hired. A killing contract that was valued at $500,000 in the 1970s has skyrocketed to $100 million today. Turns out, even the biggest of criminals can’t escape the sting of inflation.

2. The Peacock series adds layers to the character of Jackal

Eddie Redmayne in 'The Day of the Jackal' (Peacock/@marcellpiti)

Edward Fox's version of Jackal is cold and calculating. He has no strings attached and since he has no room for emotional ties or weakness, he can be most ruthless and dangerous. In the latest adaptation, the Jackal is as sharp, cunning, and perfect at his job as one expects him to be.

However, the series has added depth to his character. This Jackal has a backstory and a family. We get a glimpse of his happy married life in Spain. He, along with his wife, a young son, and in-laws live in a lavish mansion. So, even though he takes on the most dangerous jobs, he has a family to go back to. This makes the stakes feel higher as the new Jackal has a lot to lose if things go haywire.

3. 'The Day of the Jackal' has a female protagonist, obviously

Lashana Lynch in 'The Day of the Jackal' (Peacock/Carnival Film & Television Limited/@marcellpiti)

It's 2024 and the adaptation makes sure not to portray itself outdated. Today we have strong female protagonists and antagonists in every film/series. The series rides on the wave of gender equality and introduces Bianca (Lashana Lynch), an intelligence officer tasked with capturing him. The original film had a male officer Claude Lebel leading the investigation. The character was played by Michael Lonsdale.

'The Day of the Jackal' trailer

'The Day of the Jackal' started streaming on Peacock on Thursday, November 14