‘War’ Season 2 trailer drops days after Season 1 finale as Marisa Tomei and more join legal battle

New characters enter the courtroom as 'War' shifts from a bitter divorce battle to a high-stakes defamation case

There is barely any time to recover from the courtroom chaos of 'War' Season 1. Just days after the finale aired, Sky released a first-look trailer for Season 2, introducing Marisa Tomei and Kelly Macdonald as the new faces of its legal battle. This time, the drama shifts from a bitter celebrity divorce to a high-profile defamation dispute, where reputations can be as hard to repair as relationships. The short teaser offers a glimpse of Tomei's Avery Reed and Macdonald's Jo MacNeil, who appear ready to take opposing sides in the case. The tension is already evident, although the series keeps the details of their dispute under wraps.

Kelly Macdonald from the 'War' Season 2 teaser (Image Source: Twitter | HBO Max)

One of the trailer's most striking moments belongs to Nina Sosanya's Beatrice Ubosi, who delivers a firm warning over the phone, as she says, "There will be no retraction, and no apology." Pip Torrens also returns as St John Smallwood, a partner at Cathcarts, while Phoebe Fox and James McArdle reprise their roles as Serena Byrne and Nicholas Taylor, respectively, from rival firm Taylor & Byrne. Archie Renaux's Johnny Warren and Emma Laird's Molly Giordano are also back. The teaser closes with characters declaring that they are facing "war", signaling that the rivalry between the two firms is far from over. Created by George Kay, the anthology drama follows a different headline-making legal case each season while retaining its central cast of lawyers. Season 1 revolved around the acrimonious divorce between tech entrepreneur Morgan Henderson, played by Dominic West, and actress Carla Duval, played by Sienna Miller.

Back to court. Marisa Tomei and Kelly Macdonald will star in #WARHBO Season 2, coming to HBO Max in 2027. https://t.co/r7torpv2CP — HBO Max (@hbomax) November 23, 2026

The next case will focus on defamation, shifting the central conflict towards reputation and the damage caused by public allegations. Kay has explained that while the divorce story allowed the show to examine the lawyers' relationships, the new case will put their reputations under the microscope. Johnny's past as an undercover mole will also continue to affect him. Although his time working secretly for Cathcarts is over, the consequences of his actions are expected to linger.

David Harewood and Richard Schiff are among the new additions, alongside Douglas Booth and Omari Douglas. 'War' Season 2 is expected to arrive in 2027, although Sky has not announced an exact release date.