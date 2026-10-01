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‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 trailer teases new couples, love triangles, and rocky engagements

The upcoming season of the social experiment will feature a new group of Boston singles looking for love
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
A still from the ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 trailer (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)
A still from the ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 trailer (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)

Netflix dropped the ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 trailer, offering a glimpse of what to expect from the reality show’s upcoming installment. Earlier, the streamer revealed the Boston Pod Squad, which includes 30 Boston singles aged between 28 and 40. The cast includes a beekeeper with an 8-year-old son, a retired professional basketball player, a skincare guru, and more. The fan-favorite dating experiment’s upcoming season will air its first five episodes on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, followed by weekly batches of episodes.

‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 trailer
A still from the ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)

Netflix describes the upcoming ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11, stating, “Boston’s never seen this much tea.” The recently released trailer opens with a female cast member telling the cameras, “In real life, people look on Instagram, and they could fall in love with that side of you.” She added, “Here, it’s like stripping it all back, and I’m like, I only have my personality. This is like really hard.” The show hosts, Nick and Vanessa Lachey, were seen welcoming the male and female participants to their separate lounges. Another female contestant told the cameras, “I’m bad at talking to guys. The hotter the man is, the less likely I am to talk.”

‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 trailer
A still from the ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)

A male participant then confessed that he has “always wanted somebody” who knew his soul. Another person shared how he felt, saying, “I feel like I’m Vince Vaughn in Wedding Crashers. That girl is going, ‘I’ll find you.’” A conversation between a potential couple from separate pods turned poetic after the male contestant said, “I sail boats for a living,” and the female participant responded, “I want to sail with you.” Another potential couple talked about making dinner while listening to Frank Sinatra songs, and said it would be “their thing.” The trailer took an emotional turn after a participant revealed his medical condition and told his potential match that he would understand if it were a “dealbreaker” for her.

​The trailer saw things take an unexpected turn when a male participant asked, “So are we still engaged? Or did she dump me?” Notably, the clip also featured some couples who, after getting engaged, began raising concerns about their relationship. While one contestant called their connection “too good to be true,” another said, “I just wanted it to be more like how we were in the pods.” Netflix will premiere ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 on October 14, 2026.

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