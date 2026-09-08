‘DTF St. Louis’ dominates early Emmys with a major night ahead of main ceremony

HBO Max’s breakout dark comedy is having the best awards week of the season

HBO Max’s darkly comic limited series, ‘DTF St. Louis,’ scored six Emmys at the Night 2 of the Creative Arts Emmys, having received 13 nominations. David Harbour, who portrays Floyd Smernitch, and Linda Cardellini, who plays his wife, Carol Love-Smernitch, have received acting awards. At the same time, the creator Steven Conrad has won an Emmy for writing and directing the series. ‘DTF St. Louis’ won in the following categories: Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Outstanding Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, and Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

A still from ‘DTF St. Louis’ (Image Source: Prime Video)

Meanwhile, Harbour was particularly moved by the win, as it was his first Emmy. Previously, he had been nominated twice for his role as Jim Hopper in the hit series ‘Stranger Things,’ but did not win. After beating the competition, Harbour told Deadline that ‘DTF St. Louis’ was a concept he developed with Steven Conrad four years earlier. He also noted that he always wanted to take a risk and work with people he admires. He said, “DTF St. Louis was something that Steve Conrad and I developed together four years ago, so I was well aware of that big brunch coming at the end, and I wanted to hedge my bets with trying to find material and people to work with that I admired over the years, and people I thought were really brilliant and would push me in the ways that I wanted to be pushed.”

A still of Jason Bateman from 'DTF St. Louis' (Image Source: YouTube | HBO Max)

In his acceptance speech, he called the series “beautiful, vulnerable, weird” and showered praise on his co-writer and director. “I can’t believe that you’ve embraced our show so much this beautiful, vulnerable, weird show that I love so much,” He said, as reported by Variety. The actor also added that he liked how Conrad wrote the main character, Floyd. On the other hand, Cardellini was also emotional about her win, as she received an Emmy for playing Carol, who had an affair with the local weatherman Jason Bateman. Calling it a real honor to receive such awards, the actress stated that she never thought that it would happen. In particular, Cardellini had been nominated three times for her roles in ‘Mad Men’ and ‘Dead to Me,’ but did not win any Emmys.

A still from ‘DTF St. Louis’ (Image Source: Prime Video)

Conrad also received an Emmy as the creator, writer, and director of the series. Thus, ‘DTF St. Louis’ dominated all its categories for the night. The series, which follows the love triangle between three suburban residents that leads to a murder, debuted on HBO Max in March. It has since become a breakout success and is one of the strongest candidates ahead of the main ceremony. The Emmy ceremony will be held on September 14, where ‘DTF St. Louis’ will compete for the Emmy Award for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. Mariska Hargitay will host the event, which will be broadcast on NBC and Peacock.