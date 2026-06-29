‘Every Year After’ gets Season 2 renewal on Prime Video, with another fan-favorite character taking center stage

‘Every Year After’ was renewed for another installment, owing to its popularity on Prime Video.

Fans will indeed return to Barry's Bay on Prime Video. The streamer has renewed 'Every Year After' for a second season, just a month after its freshman installment hit screens, as per Variety. The announcement was made at the recently held 'Obsessed Fest.' The first season was based on Carley Fortune's bestselling novel 'Every Summer After,' which follows Persephone 'Percy' Fraser (Sadie Soverall) and Sam Florek (Matt Cornett), as they find their way back to each other after years of separation. Sam returns to the town after the death of his mother, Sue Florek (Elisha Cuthbert). Here, Percy also comes face-to-face with Charlie Florek (Michael Bradway), Sam's brother, with whom she shares the secret that ended everything between her and Sam.

Still of Charlie Florek (Michael Bradway) and Persephone 'Percy' Fraser (Sadie Soverall) from 'Every Year After' (Image Source: Prime Video | Photo by Justine Yeung)

The second season will adapt the sequel, 'One Golden Summer,' which focuses on Charlie's love story with Alice Everly. The love interest has not been cast yet. The streamer further added that the show will continue "to explore the fan favorite stories and characters from the first season." It can hence be expected that characters like Delilah (Abigail Cowen), Chantal (Aurora Perrineau), and Jordie (Joseph Chiu) will also return. Amy B. Harris will continue to helm the second season as the showrunner. Fortune, Lindsey Liberatore, Amy Rardin, John Stephens, and Grace Gilroy will also continue to serve as executive producers.

Still of Charlie Florek (Michael Bradway) and Sam Florek (Matt Cornett) from 'Every Year After' (Image Source: Prime Video | Photo by Cate Cameron)

Though the novel fans were a bit divided about the series, the show was a hit on the streamer. It currently ranks #2 in the list of Romantic TV Shows. Hence, its renewal was not a surprise. "The response to 'Every Year After' has been truly extraordinary, underscoring the universal appeal of Carley Fortune's storytelling and the deep connection audiences have formed with the world of Barry's Bay," Amazon MGM Studios head of global television Peter Friedlander said. "We're incredibly grateful to Carley, Amy B. Harris, our exceptional cast and creative team, and the passionate fans who have embraced this series around the globe. We're excited to return to Barry's Bay and bring audiences another deeply emotional and unforgettable chapter."

Still from 'Every Year After' (Image Source: Prime Video | Photo by Justine Yeung)

The second season will hopefully pick up after the devastating events of the Season 1 finale, which ended with Charlie having a heart attack, and his fate was left up in the air. He is obviously going to return, but the event will definitely have a deep impact on both him and his close ones, as his father also died of the same ailment. The second season may also focus on the reconciliation between Sam and Charlie, after the decade-long secret that left them at a crossroads. All episodes of 'Every Year After' are currently streaming on Prime Video.