‘Silo’ star teases Daniel's Season 4 arc after Season 3 finale cliffhanger: 'It’s so much more complicated…'

By the end of ‘Silo’ Season 3, Daniel had been cryogenically frozen and awakened multiple times

Ashley Zukerman didn't believe he was going to return for the ‘Silo’ Season 3 finale. Then, his phone rang. Zukerman, who plays Daniel Keene, revealed to SYFY Wire in an exclusive interview that he read the first nine scripts of Season 3 and assumed his story was over before the finale even began. It wasn’t until a few weeks before production that he found out otherwise. By the end of ‘Silo’ Season 3, Daniel had been cryogenically frozen and awakened multiple times to serve Silo 1, with his memories of Helen and his old identity buried beneath centuries of conditioning. That twist now sets the stage for Season 4. Speaking about Daniel’s new role as a link between the Before Times flashbacks and the present day, Zukerman said, “It’s so much more complicated than you could have imagined. It’s a very profound season.”

A still from ‘Silo’ Season 3 Episode 10 (Image Source: Apple TV Press)

He also enjoys the online speculation, saying that he loves seeing fans’ theories about his character’s true role in the series turn out to be wrong. “I have been so happy how wrong everyone has been. No one seeing this coming has been a real joy.” There’s also a notable difference between the series and its source material, as Daniel’s role in the creation of the silos is significantly different in Hugh Howey’s ‘Silo’ novella trilogy. Zukerman mentioned that he made sure not to read the books once his character’s story took a different path than the one in the books, as the two realities couldn’t exist in his head at the same time. He still feels that the show’s themes and ideas are very similar to Howey’s work, even if Daniel’s role in the silo system’s creation is different. This distinction is important for ‘Silo’ Season 4, as Daniel’s role as a dissident is key to his relationship with both Silo 1 and Juliette.

A still from ‘Silo’ Season 3 Episode 9 (Image Source: Apple TV Press)

As for how much gets answered in ‘Silo’ Season 4, Zukerman was quick to note that every mystery the series has presented so far will be resolved, rather than revealing answers in a rushed manner at the end of the season. He believes the wait between seasons is part of the appeal of the show’s mysteries, which range from what the Algorithm truly is to whether or not there are entities beyond Silo 18’s walls. Notably, ‘Silo’ Season 4 has already been filmed and is set to debut next summer. It will likely clarify what lies beyond the Forward Vault, Daniel’s true loyalties, and what happened to Helen following the events of Season 3’s climax. All three seasons of ‘Silo’ are currently streaming on Apple TV.