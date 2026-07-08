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Did Connor Storrie receive an Emmy nomination for 'Heated Rivalry'?

Connor Storrie saw a rise to fame after the success of the sports romance show, and now fans are wondering whether he was nominated for an Emmy.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
An image of actor Connor Storrie (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @connorstorrieofficial)
An image of actor Connor Storrie (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @connorstorrieofficial)

Connor Storrie earned his first Emmy nomination in 2026, though it didn’t come from his breakout role in 'Heated Rivalry.' Instead, he was recognized in the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series category for hosting Saturday Night Live. His February 28 episode of the long-running NBC sketch show, which featured musical guest Mumford & Sons, allowed him to showcase his comedic range while nodding to his rising fame from the hockey drama. During his SNL appearance, Storrie opened with a monologue that referenced his rapid rise from 'Heated Rivalry.'

Connor Storrie at the sets of 'Saturday Night Live' (Image Source: Instagram | @nbcsnl)
Connor Storrie at the sets of 'Saturday Night Live' (Image Source: Instagram | @nbcsnl)

The nomination was based entirely on his SNL appearance. NBC submitted him alongside several high-profile Season 51 hosts, including Ryan Gosling, Harry Styles, Jack Black, and Ariana Grande. Despite the star-studded lineup, Storrie was the only host from that group to secure a nomination. Saturday Night Live also had a strong showing overall, earning 11 nominations, including one for Outstanding Variety Series.

The nomination came despite many fans associating Storrie most closely with his breakout role in 'Heated Rivalry', where he plays Ilya Rozanov opposite Hudson Williams’ Shane Hollander. The series has developed a devoted fan base, but it was not eligible for the 2026 Primetime Emmys. According to Variety, the show is fully financed by Canadian company Bell Media and was later acquired by HBO Max for U.S. distribution. Emmy rules require international productions to be co-produced with U.S. partners from the outset, both financially and creatively, which meant the series did not meet eligibility requirements.

Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie in a poster for 'Heated Rivalry' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @heatedrivalrycrave)
Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie in a poster for 'Heated Rivalry' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @heatedrivalrycrave)

Still, 'Heated Rivalry' played a significant role in elevating Storrie’s career. He even incorporated that connection into his episode, participating in hockey-themed sketches that featured the U.S. women’s hockey team and an ice-skating segment with Hudson Williams. While fans may have hoped to see him recognized for his dramatic work, Storrie’s Emmy nomination highlights his comedic talent on Saturday Night Live. Meanwhile, 'Heated Rivalry' could still find recognition at the International Emmys if submitted. For now, Storrie’s nomination marks a major milestone and underscores his growing versatility as a performer.

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