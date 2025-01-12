Stuart Little’s child actor looks almost unrecognizable as he turns into a ripped MMA fighter

The ‘Stuart Little’ child actor you grew up watching is now a total smoke show, last appearing in 2024's horror film 'Camp Pleasant Lake'

Over the years, many child actors have left their mark on the big screen, and Jonathan Lipnicki is no exception. Best known for his standout performances in blockbuster movies like 'Jerry Maguire', 'The Little Vampire', 'Stuart Little', and 'Stuart Little 2', Lipnicki captured the hearts of fans as a young star. Back in the day, his signature spiky blonde hair became iconic, but now he sports darker locks. It’s safe to say Lipnicki has grown up right before our eyes. We’ve witnessed his entire journey—from being a child movie star to now pursuing a career in MMA.

Yeah, you read that right. These days, the 33-year-old actor spends the majority of his time training in MMA (Mixed Martial Arts). Lipnicki began training in jiu-jitsu during his teen years and after nearly 14 years, he managed to get his black belt in 2020, according to Unilad. His family even owns an MMA production company, which fueled his passion and pushed him toward this path. “Because of that, I’ve given my mom a lot of fighters to fight in a show. I’m actually training one of my friends right now — he’s fighting a jiu-jitsu guy. So I’m his sparring guy. If it’s someone way better, I won’t be a good sparring partner," he shared.

For those who don't know, Lipnicki comes from a Jewish family, and advocating against racial injustice has been another significant part of his life. During a conversation with TMZ, he explained, “There have been a lot of anti-Semitic hate crimes and violence towards Jews. He (Remy) started this group where we decided to make sure people got home and to the synagogue safely. A lot of us are martial artists or own martial arts gyms and not all of us are Jewish. It’s just people wanting to help other people. Everyone should have the right to worship without being discriminated against. Bullies of any sort or people who promote hatred don’t like when there’s a presence there and I think having a presence is a huge deterrent.”

As per E! News, Lipnicki was bullied during his middle school. In 2017, he took to his Instagram page about his personal experiences with bullying, hoping to provide comfort to others who have faced similar situations. At that time, he shared, "As a kid/teen I was made fun of relentlessly by some people who are now even my friends on FB. was told I was a has-been and would never book a job again." Panic attacks became part of his routine as he worried about the next day’s humiliation. He concluded the post by writing, "I am grateful for the amazing life I have and I hope I can pass on that it DOES get better."

Jonathan Lipnicki attends the 2nd Jewish Media Awards on November 12, 2024 in New York City (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael Loccisano)

At the moment, Lipnicki splits his time between acting and MMA. He was last seen in the 2024 horror film 'Camp Pleasant Lake'. On Instagram, he boasts a fan base of over 150k followers, where he shares regular updates about his jiu-jitsu training and MMA fights. He also keeps his fans in the loop with news about his upcoming acting projects.