‘Law & Order: SVU’ Season 28 gets surprise cameo from New York Knicks star

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Season 28 will feature NBA star in a surprise cameo as Mariska Hargitay teases his appearance

Jalen Brunson's contributions on the court, especially leading the Knicks to their first-ever NBA championship in 53 years, have made him a bona fide legend to New Yorkers. Hence, it was no surprise that rumors were rife about his appearance in the next season of 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit' (SVU) after the athlete expressed his desire to get on the show in June 2026. Now, series star Mariska Hargitay has confirmed his appearance at the HBO Max Emmy Nominee Celebration to Variety. "It's definitely happening," she shared. Also, she shared her thoughts on the basketball superstar who has taken the world by storm.

Jalen Brunson posing for camera — Image Source: Instagram | @jalenbrunson1

Hargitay, who plays Olivia Benson in the show, was appreciative of how receptive Brunson has been throughout the process. "He's kind of magnificent that way. He is just open and ready. I don't think there is much Jalen can't do," the actress shared. She was also on board to help the athlete add an Emmy to his long list of honors when the journalist asked her. "I do! I don't think he can handle any more awards, to be honest. Right now, I think he's like, 'Give me a rest.'"

Mariska Hargitay posing for camera (Image Source: Instagram | @therealmariskahargitay)

This is the first time the actress has confirmed Brunson's appearance, but she has been teasing it for a long time in multiple places. During an interview with TODAY, she revealed that the team is pulling out all stops to make it happen. "I'm hoping that we might — don't tell anyone, but — see him on SVU.'" she shared. "We've got some things in the works." Hargitay is a massive Knicks fan and has expressed her love at multiple instances. Earlier in the summer, she was seen attending a game even during her Broadway run. During a June performance of 'Every Brilliant Thing,' she brought a Knicks jersey on stage.

A still of Detective Elliot Stabler in 'Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5.'(Image Source: NBC | Virginia Sherwood)

The SVU star also talked about the team's impact on the city after their win. "Here, the Knicks have had this profound effect on the city and provided hope, but also the ability to dig deep and all of the things that we learn (like) never give up," she said on the 'Making Space' podcast. Hargitay's co-star Christopher Meloni also backed Brunson's appearance in the long-running show, claiming he definitely has what it takes to make it on the series. "I don't know if you've heard, but he's the world champion," Meloni said, according to TMZ Sports. "He can do whatever the hell he wants." He then added, "He's got the force of will." 'Law & Order: SVU' will return for Season 28 on Thursday, October 8 at 9:00 p.m. ET on NBC.