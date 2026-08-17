Did Hal Jordan die? ‘Lanterns’ Episode 1 ending explained after jaw-dropping twist

With present-day events and a flash-forward scenes, the HBO series surely delivered an unexpected twist regarding Hal Jordan’s existence

The recently premiered ‘Lanterns’ Episode 1 immediately dropped an unexpected, shocking bomb on viewers. The HBO series featured ‘Green Lantern’ legend Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) along with rookie John Stewart (Aaron Pierre). The episode started with both of them investigating a shooting in Rushville, Nebraska. The storyline was set in 2016. However, the episode ended with a flash-forward to 2026. John returned to Rushville and reunited with Sheriff Kerry Kane (Kelly Macdonald). She brought him to the football field in Rushville where the shooting took place. She showed him Hal, sitting in the stands with a gunshot wound on his head. Witnessing the first episode of the series, where Hal Jordan was killed, shocked viewers.

A still from ‘Lanterns’ featuring Aaron Pierre (left) and Kyle Chandler (right) (Image Source: HBO Max)

So what did the showmakers mean by killing off a major character in the debut episode? There could be various explanations, as intergalactic storylines often have unexpected twists and turns. Earlier in the episode, fans witnessed various scenes involving Hal. Hence, those scenes will likely play out further in the series. One trailer scene showed him visiting his old mentor, Sinestro (Ulrich Thomsen), in prison. But no such scenes have been featured in the series yet. So, in upcoming episodes, fans may get to see more of the 2016 storyline featuring Hal and John. It might start with the two solving the murder.

​Furthermore, viewers should expect more time jumps between the two timelines. Even after Hal’s death, fans will see his character play out throughout the series and eventually learn how he died, most likely near the end. Also, the first episode revealed John speaking to a younger version of Hal. It was because Hal’s consciousness was uploaded to his Power Ring. This version of Hal told John that Green Lanterns should back up their iterations weekly. It was one of the duties Hal had let slide over the last decade.

A still from ‘Lanterns’ featuring Kyle Chandler (Image Source: HBO Max)

Despite Hal not backing him up regularly, a version of him still existed. It would mean he would still exist in 2026. So that John would have access to that version of Hal while he would be trying to solve Hal’s murder mystery. However, when Kerry and John found Hal’s body, he was not wearing the ring. Fans are likely wondering where the ring is, which is expected to be revealed in upcoming episodes.