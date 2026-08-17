‘Scrubs’ revival to bring back iconic character from OG show for Season 2

‘Scrubs’ cast announces the revival of its OG love triangle at its D23 panel named ‘Scrubs: Scrubbing Back’

'Scrubs' revival is bringing its OG love triangle back. At its recent D23 panel named 'Scrubs: Scrubbing Back,' the show's stars announced Scott Foley's return in the second season, according to Deadline. For those unaware, Foley played fan favorite Sean Kelly during the medical comedy's original run. The character was introduced during the OG show's first installment in the 2001-2002 season. Sean was a marine biologist and animal trainer at SeaWorld who got admitted to Sacred Heart. There, he met Elliot (Sarah Chalke) and started a romance with her. Ultimately, she broke things off, and both went their separate ways.

A still of Sean from 'Scrubs' (Image Source: Hulu)

Sean returned in season three and rekindled his romance with Elliot. The relationship remained strong for a while, with both even committing to long-distance to stay together. However, after he returned from New Zealand, Elliot decided to break up again due to her conflicting feelings for J.D. (Zach Braff). Sean was heartbroken but eventually found love with J.D.'s baby mama, Kim Briggs (Elizabeth Banks). The character last appeared in Season 8, episode 'My Cuz,' where he is living happily with Kim and Sammy (Kim and J.D's son). Sean's appearance in the show led to a social media meme. J.D. always used the phrase "Nobody cares, Sean" during conversations with his love rival. This line struck a chord with internet users who began using it in various contexts.

Watching #Scream3 and I think I'm annoying my gf with saying "nobody cares Sean" every time Roman talks. #scrubs #scottfoley pic.twitter.com/YoliN6BtKx — Dave (@FoxDie27) October 4, 2017

Nobody understood the popularity of this meme better than Foley himself. Fans continue using the line under most of his social media posts. "This is personal for me. For those of you who don't know, I played a character named Sean Kelly. Nobody cares, I heard that," Foley said during the panel. 'Scrubs' creator Bill Lawrence was, in fact, always keen to bring Foley back to recreate the meme in the revival. "I really want to have Scott Foley back; I want to have him back on the show just so Zach can say 'Nobody cares, Sean,'" he said at PaleyFest in April. Foley is set to recur in the revival's second season, and his character will also be dating Elliot. This suggests that Sean is no longer in a relationship with Kim. As revealed in the revival's first season, J.D. and Elliot have also divorced, making both past flames single and ready to mingle.

A still of Sean from 'Scrubs' (Image Source: YouTube | ABC)

The teaser for Season 2 shows glimpses of their reunion. Both are in a cafeteria; a surprised Elliot falls back on a table, seeing Sean in front of her. The love triangle will change to a love square this season, as J.D. will also start a relationship with Charlie (Rachel Bilson). Both J.D. and Charlie are also at the scene of the reunion. "Scott Foley's back to be love interest for Sarah, and Rachel has been mine; the dynamic with us all together is just hilarious, and we’re having so much fun," Braff shared about the upcoming storyline. "The writers were like, how do we bring back Elliot's neurosis, and they thought that Scott would be a good way to do that," Chalke added in the panel. All episodes of 'Scrubs' are currently streaming on Hulu.