'High Potential' Season 3 gets major filming update after ABC's fall schedule shake-up

'High Potential' star Kaitlin Olson took to Instagram to share an exciting update about Season 3

'High Potential' became one of the most popular television shows when it first premiered on ABC in 2024. Its beloved characters left a mark on viewers, and fans are now eager to learn when Season 3 will be released. Though that update hasn't been announced yet, lead actress Kaitlin Olson just revealed something special via her Instagram account. She posted a selfie of herself dressed as her character Morgan with the caption, "Day 1, Season 3." This means the third season has officially begun filming. Season 3's plot has been kept largely under wraps as of now. However, it is expected that the procedural will continue to follow weekly cases, follow up on the attack on Nick Wagner (Steve Howey), and explore Morgan (Kaitlin Olson) and Karadec's continued chemistry. Even though there has been no public announcement regarding how many episodes the third season will feature, it seems a plan has been formulated behind the scenes.

A still from 'High Potential' Season 2 (Image Source: Instagram | @highpotentialabc)

One of the 'High Potential' Season 2 episodes garnered a massive 9.07 million viewers, marking the best seven-day total achieved by any ABC series since 'Grey’s Anatomy' in November 2020. While this level of success made the renewal news unsurprising, the scheduling did surprise many fans. The Kaitlin Olson-starrer was held back until midseason. Despite the show performing brilliantly in the fall, ABC apparently took the call to both maintain and elevate the series' performance. 'The 'High Potential' move to midseason is one that's really born out of the success that we've proven over the last couple of years with 'Will Trent,' 'The Rookie' and the uninterrupted runs that we've enjoyed starting in that January timeframe going through the end of the season,' ABC's senior vice president Ari Goldman said to Variety.

Goldman further explained that the shift was done with the intention of airing 'High Potential' Season 3 without any considerable breaks. Apparently, both linear and streaming viewers have connected more with a series if its episodes aired back-to-back. "We're thinking about the behavior of our linear audience, but also the streaming viewers, who really have shown the importance of week-over-week steadiness in planning and rolling out these shows," he shared. "We do not take lightly the move of High Potential to midseason, but I think this is a real opportunity to bridge through to the end of the year, to keep an uninterrupted run of episodes."

Still of Morgan and Karadec in 'High Potential' (Image Source: Facebook | High Potential)

In the same interview, Goldman shed light on the number of episodes fans can expect with a midseason slot. ABC's senior vice president believes a full season is not out of the picture. "We haven't gone deep on the episode count for our shows, and we're not going to be ready to comment on that," he shared. "But I think we're still looking at a really full season for High Potential. That's all I can say." The first season of 'High Potential' contained 13 episodes, while the sophomore installment aired 18 episodes. All episodes of 'High Potential' are currently streaming on Hulu.