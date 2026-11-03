‘Good American Family’ Season 2 adds Patrick Schwarzenegger and ‘The Last of Us’ star in major roles

The Hulu anthology moves from the Natalia Grace adoption saga to the 1993 Bobbitt case in Season 2

Hulu has finalized the cast for ‘Good American Family’ Season 2, as per Deadline. Isabela Merced, known for playing Dina in ‘The Last of Us,’ will play Lorena Bobbitt, while Patrick Schwarzenegger, known for playing Saxon Ratliff in ‘The White Lotus,’ will take on the role of John Bobbitt, her ex-husband. Hulu has not yet revealed the official title, release date, or any other cast members as of this writing.

A picture of Isabela Merced (Image Source: Instagram | @isabelamerced)

Katie Robbins will return as creator, writer, and executive producer, alongside Ellen Pompeo, who starred in Season 1. Pompeo will not appear in front of the camera for the second installment. Laura Holstein, Sarah Sutherland, and Andrew Stearn are also executive producers. Hulu describes the sequel as a limited series based on the infamous Virginia couple whose case became a public spectacle. 20th Television continues to produce the series, with Season 1 garnering over 140 million hours of viewing globally on Hulu and Disney+.

Meanwhile, Merced also played the role of Hawkgirl in James Gunn’s ‘Superman,’ which released in theaters in July 2025. She also starred in ‘Turtles All the Way Down’ as Aza Holmes. In ‘The Last of Us’ Season 2, she played the role of Dina. On the other hand, Schwarzenegger, the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, has appeared in ‘Gen V,’ the Prime Video spin-off of ‘The Boys,’ and in ‘The Staircase.’ He also had a role in ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3.

A picture of Patrick Schwarzenegger (Image Source: Instagram | @patrickschwarzenegger)

'Good American Family' Season 1 premiered in March 2025, telling the story of Natalia Grace, a girl born in Ukraine who suffered from a rare form of dwarfism. She was adopted by Kristine and Michael Barnett. Pompeo portrayed Kristine, while Mark Duplass played Michael, and Imogen Faith Reid played Natalia. Hulu originally ordered the show as a limited series, which ended on April 30, 2025. However, it was renewed in August 2026, making it an anthology. This time, the story shifts from the Barnett case to an incident from 1993.

In June 1993, Lorena used a kitchen knife to cut off her husband’s genitals at their home in Virginia. She claimed that she attacked him due to abuse in their marriage. On November 10, 1993, John was acquitted of assault within marriage by a jury. Lorena’s defense argued that she had depression, PTSD, and battered woman syndrome, and she was found not guilty due to insanity. The couple divorced in 1995. Lorena, who now goes by the name Lorena Gallo, set up the Lorena Gallo Foundation to help domestic violence survivors. Jordan Peele produced a docuseries called ‘Lorena’ in 2019 for Prime Video. In 2020, Lorena narrated a TV movie called ‘I Was Lorena Bobbitt,’ broadcast on Lifetime. The movie starred Dani Montalvo and Luke Humphrey as Lorena and John. ‘Good American Family’ Season 1 can be streamed on Hulu and Disney+.