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‘The White Lotus’ star joins Guy Pearce for new wedding comedy ‘The Reception’

Guy Pearce and Jeff Daniels lead a wedding comedy set at a grand Scottish estate, where an absent bride and groom leave guests scrambling.
BY SHOVAN ROY
UPDATED 8 HOURS AGO
(L) Sabrina Impacciatore, Eleonora Romandini, and Federico Ferrante in 'The White Lotus' and Guy Pearce in 'The Woman in Cabin 10' (Cover Image Source: (L) Fabio Lovino | HBO, (R) Parisa Taghizadeh | Netflix)
(L) Sabrina Impacciatore, Eleonora Romandini, and Federico Ferrante in 'The White Lotus' and Guy Pearce in 'The Woman in Cabin 10' (Cover Image Source: (L) Fabio Lovino | HBO, (R) Parisa Taghizadeh | Netflix)

'The White Lotus' star Sabrina Impacciatore has joined Guy Pearce in the upcoming wedding comedy 'The Reception.' Set at a grand Scottish estate, 'The Reception' follows the guests at a lavish wedding party that proceeds without the bride and groom. Felix abandons Victoria at the altar, leaving their families and friends to manage the unexpected crisis. As the guests struggle to maintain appearances, the reception descends into a series of comic disasters and unexpected connections.

Tom Stourton and Tom Palmer wrote the screenplay. Jeff Daniels leads the cast as previously announced. Pearce has built a varied career across independent films and major productions, earning acclaim for roles in 'L.A. Confidential,' 'Memento' and 'The King’s Speech.' Daniels, on the other hand, is known for 'The Newsroom,' 'Dumb and Dumber,' and 'The Squid and the Whale.'

Guy Pearce in a still from 'The Brutalist' (Image Source: Netflix)

The latest cast includes Rachael Stirling, known for 'Rivals,' and Selena Tan, known for 'Crazy Rich Asians.' Trudie Styler directs the film and produces alongside Celine Rattray and Piers Tempest. Their production companies, Maven Screen Media and Tempo Productions, are collaborating on the project.

Peter Chiarelli and Fred Fernandez-Armesto serve as executive producers. Beta Cinema will launch international sales at the upcoming American Film Market, while CAA represents domestic rights. The project marks Styler’s fourth feature-length directorial effort. Her previous films include 'Freak Show' and 'Posso Entrare? An Ode to Naples,' which won the Globo d’Oro for Best Documentary in 2024. Her latest film, 'Up Against It,' premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Sabrina Impacciatore in a still from 'The White Lotus' (Image Source: Fabio Lovino)

Maven Screen Media recently produced 'Eleanor the Great,' Scarlett Johansson’s directorial debut, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival.

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