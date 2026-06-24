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'The Boys' star joins the cast of Prime Video's superhero spoof animated series 'Invincible' Season 5

'Invincible' is created by 'The Walking Dead' creator Robert Kirkman and has already been renewed for Season 6, even before Season 5's release.
BY SOUMICK MUKHERJEE
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
A first-look image of Gravitator from 'Invincible' season 6 (Cover Image Source: Prime Video)
A first-look image of Gravitator from 'Invincible' season 6 (Cover Image Source: Prime Video)

Jack Quaid, who is known for playing Hughie Campbell on the recently concluded Prime Video series 'The Boys', has been cast as a voice actor in the upcoming Season 5 of 'Invincible'. The animated superhero series, which streams on Prime Video, comes from 'The Walking Dead' creator Robert Kirkman. Quaid will voice the character of Gravitator, or Chris, described as an exceptional engineer who uses his skills for criminal activities before crossing paths with the superhero Invincible and turning his life around. 

Kirkman was part of the streaming platform's presentation at the 2026 Annecy Animation Festival and was present at Prime Video's Annecy showcase on Wednesday alongside the head of animation, Melissa Wolfe. Apart from confirming Quaid's casting in the upcoming installment of the animated series, Kirkman also screened a clip of the Gravitator character for the audience. The other leading cast also includes Steven Yeun voicing Invincible, otherwise known as Mark Grayson. His parents, Debbie and Nolan, are voiced by Sandra Oh and J.K. Simmons, respectively. Fans of the animated series can further rest assured that their favorite show has been greenlit for a sixth season as well. 

The official announcement poster for 'Invincible' season 6 (Image Source: Prime Video)
The official announcement poster for 'Invincible' season 6 (Image Source: Prime Video)

Following its Season 6 renewal, the series will become the longest-running animated series on Prime Video to date. Season 4 was the most-watched installment. Wolfe opened up about the renewal, "Prime Video held its first Studio Focus Panel at Annecy, which is a milestone for us, and the announcements we shared today reflect the scale of our ambition." She then went on to highlight the slate of upcoming animated projects at Prime Video, "Renewing ‘Invincible’ for a sixth season, bringing ‘Batman: Caped Crusader ‘back this summer, and developing bold new titles like ‘Wytches’ and Lore ‘Olympus’ are the kinds of stories that prove animation isn’t a genre, it’s a canvas. We’re building a home where the best creators in the world want to tell their biggest stories."

A still from 'Invincible' (Image Source: Prime Video)
A still from 'Invincible' (Image Source: Prime Video)

The details for the upcoming season are still being kept tightly under wraps. While there is no official release window for Season 5 of 'Invincible,' Robert Kirkman revealed that the team was "getting final animation back and doing retakes" while adding that they were "putting the final touches on things." A window between February and April of 2027 seems favorable.

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