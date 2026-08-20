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‘Good American Family’ Season 2 takes on one of the most infamous crime cases of the ’90s

Katie Robbins returns as writer, while Ellen Pompeo remains an executive producer but won't reprise her Season 1 role
BY SAHIBA TAHLEEL
PUBLISHED 14 HOURS AGO
Ecuadorian-born Lorena Bobbitt listens to a lawyer during her trial, Manassas, Virginia, January 1994 (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Consolidated News)
Ecuadorian-born Lorena Bobbitt listens to a lawyer during her trial, Manassas, Virginia, January 1994 (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Consolidated News)

Warning: This article contains graphic content and can be triggering to some; readers’ discretion advised

‘Good American Family’ is set to present another infamous case to the audience. The true crime anthology series is returning for a second season, focusing on Lorena and John Bobbitt, from Virginia, whose story became a media sensation in 1993. For those unfamiliar with the case, in June 1993, Lorena Bobbitt, a local manicurist, accused her husband of r****g her after he came home one evening. Later, when he fell asleep, Lorena proceeded to sever his p***s with an eight-inch kitchen knife. She then drove off into the night, throwing the organ onto a passing roadway before calling 911. Police retrieved the body part, and surgeons reattached the organ. Later, John Bobbitt was acquitted of r****g his wife, and Lorena was found not guilty by reason of insanity. The couple divorced in 1995.

According to Hulu’s logline, this installment of ‘Good American Family’ will focus on a couple “who incited a media circus that treated trauma as entertainment, launched a thousand dirty jokes, and ignited a gender war.” In other words, the network wants to shed light on the case’s media aftermath, which featured tabloid outrage, late-night talk show segments, and much more. Katie Robbins, the creator of ‘Good American Family,’ is set to return as the writer for the second season. Ellen Pompeo is back on board as an executive producer. Deadline noted that the actress-producer will not return as Kristine Barnett in Season 2 of ‘Good American Family.’ The outlet added that right after the first season ended on April 30, 2025, Pompeo and Robbins immediately began discussing the anthology series’ future, and Lorena Bobbitt’s case quickly became their favorite.

A still from ‘Lorena’ official trailer (Image Source: YouTube | Prime Video)
A still from ‘Lorena’ official trailer (Image Source: YouTube | Prime Video)

Lorena Bobbitt, who later changed her surname to Gallo, has also signed on as a consultant for the project. This is not the first project based on the case. Jordan Peele’s four-part Amazon documentary series, also titled ‘Lorena,’ was released in 2019. It featured interviews with both Bobbitt and her husband John. Lifetime Network also released a made-for-TV movie, ‘I Was Lorena Bobbitt,’ in 2020, starring Lorena, who narrates the events of the case and serves as an executive producer.

Pompeo and Holstein are set to return as executive producers via their Calamity Jane Productions banner, alongside Katie Robbins, Sarah Sutherland, and Andrew Stearn. A release date for ‘Good American Family’ Season 2 has yet to be announced. Those who wish to delve into the story of Natalia Grace can watch Season 1 on Hulu.

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