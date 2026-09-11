Marvel’s ‘X-Men’ reboot casts ‘Gen V’ star as Angel and it's absolutely perfect

Marvel has scheduled the upcoming film’s theatrical release for May 5, 2028

Asa Germann is in final talks to star as Marvel’s Angel, as per The Hollywood Reporter. The publication reported that Germann, 28, will play Warren Worthington III in Marvel’s upcoming ‘X-Men’ remake. He was reportedly initially up for the role of Cyclops, which eventually went to Kit Connor. However, he left such an impression on the Kevin Feige-led studio that they offered him the role of Angel.

Asa Germann attends Vanity Fair and Instagram Celebrate Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood at Bar Marmont on February 26, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer)

Germann’s casting is set to fill one of the last remaining spots in Marvel’s new ‘X-Men’ universe. At the D23 convention in August, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige unveiled several names involved in upcoming Marvel projects and said there were more to come. At the moment, only Beast and Iceman remain among the five founding members of the X-Men. This has led to speculation that Marvel is aiming to follow the comics and introduce Cyclops, Jean Grey, Angel, Beast, and Iceman in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Notably, Angel’s real name is Warren Worthington III, and he is one of the ‘X-Men’ characters created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. Angel, who can fly because of his feathery wings, first appeared in the debut comic book, ‘X-Men,’ released in 1963. Later in the comic books, Warren gets injured, and Apocalypse uses this as an opportunity to transform him into Archangel, with metal wings replacing his feathered ones. Angel has appeared in two movies and was portrayed by Ben Foster in 2006’s ‘X-Men: The Last Stand’ and Ben Hardy in ‘X-Men: Apocalypse.’

Germann joins the MCU’s ‘X-Men’ in its attempt to recreate the founding team of the mutant supergroup. The current list of cast members includes Sadie Sink as Jean Grey, Kit Connor as Cyclops, Christopher Abbott as Professor X, Samara Weaving as Emma Frost, Inde Navarrette as Rogue, Maya Boyd as Storm, and Adam Driver as Mister Sinister. Jake Schreier, the director of ‘Thunderbolts,’ is set to helm the film, with Lee Sung Jin and Joanna Calo writing the screenplay and Kevin Feige overseeing as the producer. Marvel has scheduled the film’s theatrical release for May 5, 2028.

A glimpse from 'X-Men' (Image Source: Marvel)

Germann gained recognition for his role as Sam Riordan in Prime Video’s superhero series ‘Gen V,’ the prequel to ‘The Boys.’ Sam is one of the mightiest characters in Gen V, possessing superhuman strength and durability, and the ability to experience hallucinations. The actor played the role of Sam Riordan in all eight episodes of ‘Gen V’s’ second season and appeared in two episodes of ‘The Boys’ Season 4. Prime Video cancelled ‘Gen V’ after its two-season run. The actor also starred in 2026’s ‘Scream 7’ as Lucas Bowden and had a minor role as a jogger in Netflix’s limited series ‘Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.’ Marvel has yet to officially announce the news about Germann’s casting.