Vin Diesel to lead action thriller from ‘Luther’ director

Vin Diesel reunites with action as a cemetery groundskeeper in his upcoming action thriller

Vin Diesel is trading familiar franchise territory for a darker, original action story. The 'Fast & Furious' star is set to lead 'Burial Hill', a thriller from 'Luther' director Jamie Payne that could also launch a new film franchise. The project puts Diesel to play a cemetery groundskeeper whose violent past catches up with him when a young witness needs his help. Written by Mike McGrale, whose credits include the upcoming 'John Wick' spinoff 'Caine', the film follows a corrupt State Police unit pursuing a young woman who has witnessed its crimes.

She takes refuge in the cemetery where Diesel's character lives, forcing the reclusive groundskeeper to confront the life he left behind. He must protect her and take on the officers determined to silence her. The story gives Diesel a more isolated, mysterious protagonist than the larger-than-life heroes that have come to be associated with his biggest franchises.

Actor Vin Diesel attends "The Fate Of The Furious" New York Premiere at Radio City Music Hall on April 8, 2017 in New York City. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris)

Payne will direct the film after working on the 'Luther' television series and its Netflix movies starring Idris Elba. His other credits include 'Outlander', 'The Alienist' and 'Doctor Who'. McGrale is also building his action credentials, having co-written the story for Netflix's 'The Rip' and the screenplay for 'Caine'. Diesel will produce through One Race Films alongside Samantha Vincent, with Marc Butan of Mad River Pictures also producing. Matt Berger will executive-produce. Deadline reported that Amazon MGM Studios is finalizing a deal for most international distribution rights, reportedly valued at around $35 million to $40 million. Discussions over North American distribution are also underway, although no buyer has been confirmed.

Vin Diesel speaks onstage during the 25th Annual Texas Film Awards at Distribution Hall on March 06, 2025, in Austin, Texas. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gary Miller)

The production is being fast-tracked, with filming targeted to begin in the first quarter of 2027, potentially in Australia, as reported by The Playlist. The reported budget is between $60 and $70 million, while additional casting is still underway. The project would mark Diesel's first non-'Fast & Furious' or Marvel film in six years, making it a notable departure from his recent franchise commitments. He is currently working on 'Fast Forever', scheduled for a 2028 release, and is also involved as an executive producer on a planned 'Fast & Furious' television series. If the plans move ahead, 'Burial Hill' could give Vin Diesel a new action universe to build beyond his established franchises.