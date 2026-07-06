‘Fast Forever’ gets major production update as Vin Diesel teases ‘most amazing finale’

The fan-favorite ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise is set to release its final installment in March 2028

Since ‘Fast X’ premiered in 2023, fans have been eagerly waiting for production on the upcoming installment to begin. The lead actor and producer, Vin Diesel, took to Instagram on July 3, 2026, to share an update about the crew working on the upcoming ‘Fast Forever.’ “I’m on set. People are grinding. Incredible crews are working. I just wanted to take a second to… say thank you,” he said. Referring to the fans, Vin Diesel noted, “You guys are the best audience in the world, best fans in the world. You’ve been patient to the industry, you’ve been patient to the studio, and you’ve been patient with me." He continued, "Over the past three and a half years, we’ve been grinding to try to make the most amazing finale," adding to the excitement surrounding the title.

An image of Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto in 2009's 'Fast & Furious' (Image Source: Universal Pictures | Fast & Furious)

In his latest update, the 58-year-old star expressed his gratitude for the roles he has been able to take on. He stated that he has been “lucky to embark on other characters” while waiting for ‘Fast Forever.’ He is also working on ‘Rock ‘Em ‘Sock ‘Em Robots’ where he will be writing and starring in association with Mattel Studios. He thanked the audience for their support, noting, “But through it all, one thing I know is, I can feel your support, and that means the world to me. So, let me get back to this filming, and just know that I hope to make you all proud.”

A still of Paul Walker and Vin Diesel from the 'F&F' franchise (Image Source: Universal Pictures | Fast & Furious film series)

‘Fast and Furious’ is one of the most popular and highest-grossing movie franchises globally. Since the first installment, ‘The Fast and the Furious,’ which premiered in 2001, the series has earned over $7 billion at the box office. This makes it one of Universal’s highest-grossing and longest-running franchises. Among the 10 installments released over the years, ‘Furious 7’ has notably earned about $1.5 billion worldwide. Witnessing the success of the movie franchise, Universal greenlit a ‘Fast & Furious' TV show, which is in the works in association with Peacock. The star of the franchise himself announced the same at the NBCUniversal upfront presentation. “For the last decade, we have realized that the fans have wanted more. They wanted us to expand the legacy characters, their stories.” He added, “The news that I have here today is that Peacock is launching four shows from the ‘Fast and the Furious’ universe.”

​‘Fast Forever’ is expected to finish production and hit the big screens on March 17, 2028. Apart from Vin Diesel, expected cast members are Jordana Brewster, Ludacris, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson, and more. It will be exciting to see whether additional fan-favorites, including Nathalie Emmanuel and Sung Kang, will be reprising their roles.