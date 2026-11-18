Brad Pitt wants to play Robert Pattinson’s first James Bond villain: ‘I’d take that on...’

Brad Pitt is throwing his hat into the ring to play the villain in the upcoming James Bond film.

Robert Pattinson has barely stepped into James Bond's shoes, but Brad Pitt is already volunteering to become his first major enemy. The Oscar-winning actor has expressed interest in playing the villain in Denis Villeneuve's upcoming 007 film, even jokingly pitching himself directly to the new Bond and his director. Pitt made the offer at the Los Angeles premiere of 'The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth' on November 16. He was initially surprised to hear that Pattinson had been selected as Daniel Craig's successor, but quickly showed his support for the casting. "Is that right?! You know what, I love this idea," Pitt told Extra TV. Praising Pattinson's career choices, he added, "I love what he's been doing. I love his choices. I think he's the real deal. That's great, good call."

Brad Pitt waves during a press conference at the 74th edition of the San Sebastián Film Festival in San Sebastian, northern Spain. (AP Photo/Miguel Oses) (AP | Miguel Osés)

When asked whether he would consider playing the antagonist, Pitt did not hesitate. Looking into the camera, he addressed the actor and filmmaker directly: "Robert! Denis! You know, I'd like to do that. I'd be up for that." He also acknowledged the challenge of following Javier Bardem, who delivered one of the franchise's most memorable villain performances as Raoul Silva in 2012's 'Skyfall'. "My man Javier did it so well. It's tall shoes, but I'd take that on," Pitt said. The actor doubled down when Complex asked him about the possibility later that evening. "Sign me up for the villain. Get Denis Villeneuve on the flip phone, let's go!"

Robert Pattinson attends the "The Drama" Premiere in Paris, France. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis)

Pitt isn't the only star hoping to join the new Bond chapter. Florence Pugh, who worked with Pattinson on Villeneuve's upcoming 'Dune: Part Three', also made a playful appeal to the director at Elle's Women in Hollywood event. After congratulating Villeneuve on finding his 007, she asked, "Any villains the size of a 5ft 4in female?" Neither actor has been confirmed for the film, which Villeneuve will direct from a screenplay by Steven Knight. But with Pitt and Pugh already making their pitches, the casting conversation around Pattinson's first Bond adventure has certainly begun.