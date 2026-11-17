'The Odyssey' arrives on digital platforms with 90 minutes of never-before-seen footage: Where to watch

Christopher Nolan's ambitious retelling of Homer's Greek epic made history at the box office, and fans can now bring it home

Since Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated film ‘The Odyssey’ started filming, everyone has been eagerly waiting for its theatrical release. Now that the film has been released and hit the big screens, fans are looking forward to streaming it on digital platforms. Previously, in October, Universal Studios Home Entertainment announced that ‘The Odyssey’ will arrive on digital platforms via premium video on demand (PVOD) on Tuesday, November 17, 2026. Notably, in a rare move, the film will also be released on physical media in 4K Ultra HD, DVD, and Blu-ray on the same day.

A still of Matt Damon from 'The Odyssey' (Image Source: Instagram | @empiremagazine)

The global phenomenon of ‘The Odyssey’ can now be purchased on PVOD through various digital platforms. This includes Apple TV, Prime Video, Fandango at Home, and YouTube Movies & TV for $19.99. Upon purchasing copies of ‘The Odyssey’ on digital streaming as well as 4K and Blu-ray copies, fans will get additional benefits. The copies will include 90 minutes of bonus features, overseen by Nolan. This also includes a ‘Behind the Scenes’ section, featuring 12 highlight interviews with Nolan and key cast members. For viewers looking to purchase the 4K and Blu-ray release, it will also include the featurette ‘The Journey of Film on The Odyssey.’ The IMAX version’s exclusive prologue, as well as James Blake, Travis Scott, and Ludwig Goransson’s “When I’m Home” music video, is also included.

'The Odyssey' still featuring Matt Damon and other cast members (Image Source: Instagram| @theodysseymovie)

‘The Odyssey’ stars Matt Damon in the lead as the legendary Greek hero Odysseus. The film originally premiered on July 17, 2026, and soon became a global hit. The film earned $1.8 billion globally and became the highest-grossing movie of Nolan’s career, which includes several successful projects. His previous release, ‘The Oppenheimer’, took almost four months to release on digital platforms. Notably, it was the first film shot entirely on IMAX cameras and shown in different formats in theaters.