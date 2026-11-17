‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ sets theatrical return with deleted Marvel cameo and new surprises

Tom Holland’s ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ adds 10 minutes of unseen footage as fans await ticket sales and showtimes for the film’s return to theaters.

Apparently, one ‘Brand New Day’ wasn’t enough for Spider-Man. Tom Holland’s Peter Parker is heading back to the big screen, this time with a little more to show audiences. Sony is calling the extended cut ‘Spider-Man: [Brand New] Brand New Day.’ Along with the extra words in the title come new scenes, a familiar Marvel face and a few surprises the studio is keeping to itself.

The film returns exclusively to theaters on December 4, with tickets going on sale November 19. The new version adds 10 minutes of footage, including Rosario Dawson’s previously deleted appearance as Claire Temple, also known as Night Nurse. Dawson shot the scene for director Destin Daniel Cretton’s film, but it did not make the original theatrical cut. Sony has yet to spell out what the remaining surprises will be.

Dawson had already prepared a behind-the-scenes social media post when she learned her cameo was being cut. She had also spoken about wanting to play Claire again at a fan event, as quoted in The Hollywood Reporter. “My character is somewhere in that same universe, and I really love that,” she said. “I hope I get to be Claire again.”

Claire is a familiar face for anyone who followed Netflix’s Marvel shows. Dawson first played the nurse in ‘Daredevil’ in 2015, then returned in ‘Jessica Jones,’ ‘Luke Cage,’ ‘Iron Fist’ and ‘The Defenders.’ Her job often put her in the path of superheroes who needed medical help. Now, her restored scene brings her into Holland’s corner of the Marvel universe.

Spider-Man holds up a metal structure in ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ (Image Source: Sony)

‘Brand New Day’ first arrived in theaters on July 31, following Peter as he tries to rebuild his life after ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’ He also finds himself up against a mysterious telepath. Holland’s co-stars include Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Jacob Batalon, Tramell Tillman and Florence Pugh. The film has since earned $959 million in North America and $2.5 billion worldwide.

The film now ranks as North America’s highest-grossing release ever and the third-highest-grossing movie worldwide. It overtook ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’, which had held the domestic record for more than a decade. Sony is also mounting an awards campaign, with the North American total within reach of $1 billion. Anyone browsing showtimes should look for the extended cut’s ‘Spider-Man: [Brand New] Brand New Day’ title.