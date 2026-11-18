Josh O’Connor was a frontrunner to play James Bond but the role came with one big drawback for him

Josh O'Connor hesitated over participating in screen tests after receiving an invitation to audition for the iconic role

Robert Pattinson may now have the licence to kill, but a new report suggests another British actor came close to becoming James Bond. 'The Crown' star Josh O’Connor was reportedly director Denis Villeneuve’s early favourite for the iconic role before concerns about the franchise’s demands led him to withdraw from the casting process.

According to industry journalist Matthew Belloni’s Puck newsletter, several insiders believed the role was O’Connor’s to lose. However, the actor reportedly had reservations about the attention and baggage that would come with playing 007. Belloni stated that O’Connor was an "early favourite" of the director. However, O’Connor reportedly went back and forth over whether to participate in screen tests after receiving an invitation to audition. He eventually took himself out of contention, a decision that coincided with the filmmakers’ growing interest in Pattinson.

Josh O'Connor attends the premiere of 'Disclosure Day' at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 08, 2026 in New York City (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Taylor Hill)

The casting speculation had already followed O’Connor in recent weeks. While promoting his stage work in 'Golden Boy' at London's Almeida Theatre, the actor was asked about the possibility of becoming the next 007. As per Metro, he played down the reports, saying, "No, no, no. We'll see but I doubt it." He also suggested that he was looking forward to taking some time away from work after completing a project scheduled for January. O’Connor's reluctance may not come as a complete surprise. After playing Prince Charles in Seasons 3 and 4 of 'The Crown', he spoke to GQ about the impact of sudden fame, admitting that he had underestimated how much losing anonymity could affect his life.

Robert Pattinson was officially announced as Daniel Craig's successor on November 16. The actor, known for 'The Batman' and the 'Twilight' franchise, had also screen-tested for the role alongside other contenders, including Callum Turner, Jack Lowden and Nicholas Hoult.

An image of Josh O'Connor from 'Disclosure Day' (Image Source: Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment | Photo by Niko Tavernise)

In a statement following the announcement, Pattinson said, "To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn't be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team." With Villeneuve directing and Steven Knight writing the next film, the franchise is preparing for a new chapter.