Brad Pitt drops disappointing update on ‘Ocean’s 14’ filming

Brad Pitt shares ‘Ocean’s 14’ filming is delayed to late 2027, though the original cast praises the script

Hollywood is all set to welcome several sequels in the coming years. From 'James Bond' to 'Avengers,' most franchises are putting their best foot forward. 'Ocean's Eleven' is one of these franchises. In 2025, George Clooney confirmed 'Ocean's 14' to E! News. It will be the fifth installment of the 'Ocean's' franchise. He said the movie would likely start filming in the summer of 2026. However, nothing of that sort happened. According to Variety, the cast and crew were set to get together in December, 2026. Brad Pitt now shares that those plans have also fallen apart.

A still of Rusty from 'Ocean's Twelve' (Image Source: Warner Bros.)

At the premiere of 'The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth' in Hollywood, Brad Pitt gave the sad update. "We're talking about sometime late next year," he said in an interview. Despite the delay, Pitt is confident about the project. He is excited to reprise his role as Robert "Rusty" Ryan. "I tell you, Grant and George, they can write a good script," Pitt said. Grant Heslov is Clooney's production partner at Smoke House Pictures. He also co-wrote the 'Ocean's 14' script alongside Clooney. The Oscar-winning actor shared the same feelings during an interview with ET. "George wrote a banger of a script that's actually worth getting up and going, telling another one. So we're gonna do it. I love that," he said. However, he is concerned about the "hijinks" that will happen once the cast reunites.

A still from 'Ocean's Eleven' (Image Source: Warner Bros.)

David Leitch will direct the movie. Clooney, Pitt, Julia Roberts, Matt Damon, and Don Cheadle will all reprise their roles from the previous movies in the franchise. Roberts, who played Tess in the previous movies, is also excited about the sequel. "Yes, I have seen a script. And I was kind of surprised, because I was like, 'Oh, what is the story going to be?' And it's good. I mean, we wouldn't do it if it's not good," she said during the Golden Globe ceremony back in January. No release date has been announced for 'Ocean's 14.' However, a late 2027 filming window suggests fans may expect a 2028 release.