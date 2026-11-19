Ryan Gosling’s ‘Project Hail Mary’ gets surprise IMAX and 70mm theatrical re-release

Originally released in March 2026, the film earned over $600 million worldwide and received positive reviews from audiences and critics

For fans who missed the chance to watch Ryan Gosling’s ‘Project Hail Mary’, Amazon MGM Studios has a surprise announcement. The film, which garnered global attention and quickly became a fan favorite, is getting a theatrical re-release. The movie is set to return to theaters on December 11, 2026, in multiple formats, including IMAX and 70mm.

Ryan Gosling in 'Project Hail Mary' (Image Source: Amazon Content Services | Photo by Jonathan Olley)

The studio announced the news on its social media accounts, including Instagram. The post, shared on November 18, read, “Some stories stay with you long after the credits roll. Experience #ProjectHailMary on the big screen once again — returning to theaters in all formats, including IMAX and 70MM, on December 11. #FilmedForIMAX.”

Ryan Gosling as seen in the sci-fi adventure film 'Project Hail Mary' (Image Source: Amazon MGM Studios | Project Hail Mary)

Originally released in March 2026, the film earned over $600 million worldwide and received positive reviews from audiences and critics. As for the re-release date, December 11 seems to be an interesting choice by Amazon MGM Studios, as it’s exactly a week before ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ and ‘Dune: Part 3’ hit theaters. It is shaping up to be an eventful period for fans, with the highly anticipated films arriving within a short span of time. Although ‘Project Hail Mary’ is already available to stream on Prime Video, its theatrical return will give audiences another opportunity to experience the sci-fi adventure on the big screen. The studio has also released a new theatrical trailer announcing the re-release date and format details.