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Jason Vorhees is back! ‘Friday the 13th’ movie in the works after nearly 20 years

Jason Voorhees is returning to the big screen, with franchise veteran Steve Miner stepping behind the camera.
BY SHOVAN ROY
UPDATED 1 HOUR AGO
Derek Mears and Julianna Guill in a still from 'Friday the 13th' (Cover Image Source: Paramount Pictures)
Derek Mears and Julianna Guill in a still from 'Friday the 13th' (Cover Image Source: Paramount Pictures)

Camp Crystal Lake has never been a safe place to spend the summer, and Jason Voorhees is giving horror fans another reason to stay away. After nearly 20 years without a theatrical outing, the hockey-mask-wearing killer is gearing up for his 13th big-screen appearance. This time, a franchise veteran is returning to put the fear back into the woods.

According to Deadline, Steve Miner said, "When I put the hockey mask on Jason for 'Friday the 13th' Part III, I knew it would create a truly scary image that would work for that movie. I had no idea that it would live on as one of the most iconic symbols in horror films. I’m thrilled to come back and continue the legacy."

This is a developing story

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