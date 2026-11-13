Jason Vorhees is back! ‘Friday the 13th’ movie in the works after nearly 20 years
Camp Crystal Lake has never been a safe place to spend the summer, and Jason Voorhees is giving horror fans another reason to stay away. After nearly 20 years without a theatrical outing, the hockey-mask-wearing killer is gearing up for his 13th big-screen appearance. This time, a franchise veteran is returning to put the fear back into the woods.
According to Deadline, Steve Miner said, "When I put the hockey mask on Jason for 'Friday the 13th' Part III, I knew it would create a truly scary image that would work for that movie. I had no idea that it would live on as one of the most iconic symbols in horror films. I’m thrilled to come back and continue the legacy."
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